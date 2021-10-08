Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India women's surge continues as Poonam Yadav lands deal with Brisbane Heat
cricket

India women's surge continues as Poonam Yadav lands deal with Brisbane Heat

Poonam Yadav, the 30-year-old India wrist spinner joined the Brisbane side to fill the spot left vacant by the withdrawal of New Zealand star Amelia Kerr.
Poonam Yadav will be representing the Brisbane Heat in WBBL. (Getty)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:54 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

India spinner Poonam Yadav has signed up for the Women's Big Bash League. She is the eighth Indian cricketer to join Australia's women's domestic Twenty20 cricket competition after being roped in by Brisbane Heat for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old India wrist spinner joined the Brisbane side to fill the spot left vacant by the withdrawal of New Zealand star Amelia Kerr.

Yadav is in the Indian squad for the ongoing multi-format tour of Australia. She played in two of the three ODIs against Australia but did not find a place in the playing eleven in the subsequent lone Pink-ball Test. Yadav has made a habit of wreaking havoc against Australian batters. She took 4 for 19 in last year's T20 World Cup opener, and Brisbane will hope she can do the same in the WBBL.

The other Indians sign up for the upcoming season are Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav (both Sixers), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma (both Thunder), Richa Ghosh (Hurricanes), Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (both Renegades). Yadav rounds up the Heat's overseas contingent, joining South Africans Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk.

"When we lost Amelia Kerr, we were confident we could back our group to give a good account of themselves regardless, but adding Poonam's skill and her competitiveness is a huge result," Heat coach Ashley Noffke was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au.

"She is a different type of bowler to Melie, and we are clear on how we can best utilise her talents in our line-up. Jess Jonassen has played against her and as captain she is very keen to work alongside her now she is with the Heat."

Yadav has played one Test, 54 ODIs and 71 T20Is since making her debut in 2013. Kerr withdrew from the Big Bash last month, citing the need to continue focusing on her mental health after she had already chosen to sit out of New Zealand's tour of England.

Yadav's signing is the final international spot in the competition to be confirmed. The Heat have now completed their 15-player roster, making just four changes to the group that made the semi-finals last season.

Topics
poonam yadav wbbl brisbane heat
