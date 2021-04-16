Home / Cricket / India women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur recovers from COVID-19
India women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur recovers from COVID-19

Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 04:53 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur during a press conference.(PTI)

Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from COVID-19.

Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.

"Happy to inform you all that I have tested -ve & I'm feeling better. My only message to y'all is to take care & be extra careful. The virus is real & it's dangerous. Follow all the protocols set up by the authorities. Wishing strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight," Harmanpreet tweeted.

Harmanpreet had injured herself in the ODI home series against South Africa last month and missed the following T20s.

