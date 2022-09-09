India women's T20I against England to go ahead as planned, ENG-SA third Test to resume on Saturday

India women's first T20I of the series against England will go ahead as planned, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday amid speculations over the game's fate following the death of Queen Elizabeth. England men's third and deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval will also resume on Saturday after the second day was postponed.

"Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

The opening day of the Test was washed out by rain on Thursday and there will be no extra day tagged on, meaning that the series decider is effectively now a three-day test.

"We have been in discussions with Cricket South Africa but they have to fly home on Tuesday to spend a few days at home before heading to India and Australia," the ECB said.

"Tomorrow (Saturday) is therefore confirmed as day three of a five-day Test Match."

Domestic and recreational cricket matches will also go ahead as planned at the weekend in line with 'Official National Mourning guidance', the statement from the ECB said.

Rugby will also continue at the weekend, but the Football Association said all matches in England would be postponed.

The ECB said a minute's silence would be observed at The Oval followed by the national anthem.

"All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen," the ECB said.

England captain Ben Stokes said on Twitter: "She loved sport, be honoured to play in her memory."

The series is locked at 1-1.