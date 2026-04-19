...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India women’s T20I: Wolvaardt, Luus take SA to win, 2-0 series lead

India's cricket team suffers an eighth-wicket defeat to South Africa, struggling with batting and bowling as they face a must-win scenario in upcoming matches.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 10:58 pm IST
By Shantanu Srivastava
Advertisement

New Delhi: For a few months now, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India have looked a pale shadow of their bubbling, bristling self that lifted the ODI World Cup five months back. The slide that began in Australia in February where they were blanked 0-3 in the ODIs before losing the only Test by 10 wickets showed no signs of slowing down on Sunday as they suffered their second successive defeat in Durban in the five-match T20I series.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her fifty in the eight-wicket win over India in their second T20 International at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. (CSA Photo)

Lax in the field, listless with the bat and toothless with the ball, India were dealt an eight-wicket shellacking by Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa who chased down India’s 147 without breaking a sweat. The hosts still had 17 balls to spare when Tazmin Brits hit Anushka Sharma through extra cover for the boundary that put India out of their misery.

Asked to bat after Wolvaardt called correctly at the toss, India’s below-par total was down to a telling mix of intelligent bowling, questionable shot selection, and poor execution. From a comfortable 99/2 in the 13th over, India proceeded to lose eight wickets for 48 runs in the remaining seven—15 out of those runs came in the final over, an indicator of the control South Africa had over the India batters.

A target of 148 was never going to stretch the strong South African line-up but the clinical ease with which Wolvaardt and Sune Luus went about their task was a treat to watch. The openers raised 106 runs in 12 overs before Wolvaardt (54, 34b) failed to clear Arundhati Reddy at long-on. Luus departed three overs later for a 46-ball 57, leaving Brits and Annerie Dercksen to complete the formalities.

“We didn’t bat well in the last 10 overs in both games,” Kaur said, referring to the lower-order collapse on Friday.

“Bowling-wise also, the Powerplay is not going our way. When you’re not getting the shots, rotating strike is key. Unfortunately, we are not able to do that. We have to stay together and think how to go about the next games,” she added.

The series now moves to Johannesburg with India finding themselves in the must-win scenario and a lot of thinking to do. With T20 World Cup less than two months away, India would look to smoothen the rough edges and rediscover their verve.

Brief scores: India 147 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 57; Chloe Tryon 3/22, Tumi Sekhukhune 3/31). South Africa 148/2 in 17.1 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 54, Suni Luus 57; Shreyanka Patil 2/35). SA won by 8 wickets.

 
shafali verma harmanpreet kaur south africa
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / India women’s T20I: Wolvaardt, Luus take SA to win, 2-0 series lead
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.