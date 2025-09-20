India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W live on TV and online

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to beat Australia in the three-match series when they take the field in the third and final ODI, set to be played on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The series stands at level terms, and it is all to play for in the decider. Smriti Mandhana has been in remarkable form, and she will hope to once again set the tone for her side. India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI on Saturday in Delhi.

Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have formed a formidable opening pair, more often than not putting together a stand of 50 runs or more. Renuka Singh Thakur's inclusion in the second ODI changed the fortunes around as India registered their biggest victory against Alyssa Healy's Australia.

Australia had won the opening ODI by eight wickets, and then India bounced back strongly in the series with a 102-run win in the second ODI. The opening two matches were played at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

India will now hope to seal the series and get the best preparation possible ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup, beginning September 30 in Guwahati with the opening contest between India and Sri Lanka.

Squads:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield

Here are all the live-streaming details for the 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women

When will the 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women will be played on Saturday, September 20. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 1 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women?

The 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women?

The 3rd ODI between India Women vs Australia Women will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.