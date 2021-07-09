Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG w 1st T20I live

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I Live Streaming: When where and how to watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I live on TV and online on Sony Liv.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:00 PM IST
India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: After a disappointing show in the ODI series, India women’s cricket team would be eager to turn things around when they take on England women in the first T20I on Friday in Northampton. Harmanpreet Kaur will take charge of the side from Mithali Raj, who does not play in the shortest format of the game. Although the series was lost but India will take confidence from the victory in the last ODI. Pressure will be firmly on skipper Harmanpreet, who has been out of form to say the least. England lead the multi-format series 6-4 after a drawn Test and a 2-1 score-line in ODIs.

Here’s all you need to know about India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Streaming:

Where is India Women vs England Women 1st T20I taking place?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I will take place at the County Ground in Northampton.

At what time does the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I begin?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I at 11:00 PM IST on Friday (July 9).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD.

How to watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I online?

The online streaming of the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I will be available on Sony LIV in India.

India women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Indrani Roy, Harleen Deol

England women squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies/Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson

