India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG w 3rd T20I live

India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming: The ODI series ended in disappointment for India women but they have a chance to end the tour of England on a high as they take on England women in the third and final T20I series which is currently locked at 1-1. England women won the opening contest by 18 runs as DLS made its presence felt, but India women cam back strongly in the second game of the series to clinch the match by eight wickets as they defended 149. As England and India are set for the series decider, it will be interesting to see whether England women take all three series or will India women sign off with a bang.

Here’s all you need to know about India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming:

Where is India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I taking place?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I will take place at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

At what time does the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I begin?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I at 11:00 PM IST on Wednesday (July 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD.

How to watch India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I online?

The online streaming of the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I will be available on Sony LIV in India.

India women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Indrani Roy, Harleen Deol

England women squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies/Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson

