Home / Cricket / India Women vs South Africa Women live score: Mithali, Harmanpreet steady India
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI(BCCI)
Live

India Women vs South Africa Women live score: Mithali, Harmanpreet steady India

  • India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SA W fifth ODI in Lucknow
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:53 AM IST

IND W vs SA live score 5th ODI: South Africa Women won the toss and opted to field first against India Women in the fifth and final ODI today at Lucknow. India lost their top three early but experienced duo of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have somewhat steadied the ship.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 17 Mar 2021 10:53 AM

    100 up for India

    FOUR! A nice punch down to long-on from Mithali Raj which brings up India's 100 in the 27th over. India Women 100 for 3 in 27 overs.

  • Wed, 17 Mar 2021 10:52 AM

    This is what transpired in the first 25 overs

    India Women openers Priya Puniya and Smriti Mandhana started well but Kapp got Puniya out for 18. No 3 Punam Raut and Mandhana were just helping India recover from the early blow when Shangase dismissed Raut for 10. In the very next over Mandhana too perished for 18 but since then Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have been playing well.

  • Wed, 17 Mar 2021 10:49 AM

    IND W vs SA W live score, 5th ODI

    South Africa Women won the toss and opted to filed first.


    India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma(w), C Prathyusha, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel


    South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.