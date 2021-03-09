IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Jhulan, Smriti help India crush South Africa in 2nd ODI, level series
India Women's beat South Africa women by 9 wickets(Twitter)
India Women's beat South Africa women by 9 wickets(Twitter)
cricket

Jhulan, Smriti help India crush South Africa in 2nd ODI, level series

Seasoned pacer Jhulan Goswami’s leads the way with four wickets before opener Smriti Mandhana top-scores with 80* as India complete a nine-wicket win.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharad Deep, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:15 PM IST

A resurgent India fought back in style to outplay South Africa, registering a nine-wicket victory in the second game and level the five-match women’s ODI series 1-1 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana produced a power-packed batting display as the left-handed batter scored her 18th ODI half-century (64b, 10x4, 3x6) and the seasoned Punam Raut hit 62 (89b, 8x4) for her 13th half-century, their unbeaten 138-run partnership carrying the hosts to victory in 28.4 overs.

Having lost the opening match by eight wickets on Sunday, the Mithali Raj-led team dominated the visitors in all departments to notch up their biggest ODI win against South Africa in terms of wickets.

Jhulan Goswami, 38, displayed her guile after Mithali Raj elected to bat. The tall pacer exploited life on the black soil turf to take 4/42, helping to dismiss the Proteas for 157 in 41 overs. India reached 160/1 in replay.

Goswami, who was named player-of-the-match, and seamer Mansi Joshi, removed the openers cheaply and then made inroads in the middle-overs.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad bagged 3/37 while Harmanpreet Kaur bowled top-scorer Laura Goodall bowling her only over of part-time off-breaks.

The roles were reversed from Sunday when India, playing their first international match after a year, looked rusty. The hosts had regrouped on Tuesday to make it a one-sided affair.

Opener Jemimah Rodrigues missed out again, bowled for nine runs by pacer Shabnim Ismail. The left-right combination of Mandhana and Raut then made light of South Africa bowling. Mandhana was aggressive from the word go while it took Raut 31 balls before she hit her first boundary, hitting Nonkululeko Mlaba over mid-wicket. Runs poured after that.

Mandhana finished the game in style, hitting consecutive boundaries off Nadine de Klerk. She hit Shabnim Ismail for two sixes in her first over in the mid-wicket and square leg region while her third six was lofted over long-off against Mlaba later in the innings. Their partnership was the best by India against the Proteas.

“We are back in the rhythm,” Mithali Raj said after the match. “We were determined for a strong reply and winning after one year is quite satisfying. Everyone played their part nicely. Jhulan and Mansi gave early breakthroughs before Gayakwad showing her class, whereas Mandhana and Raut batted nicely.”

Goswami justified the decision to bowl first, trapping dashing opener Lizelle Lee (4) off the last ball of the first over, before Joshi forced fellow opener Laura Wolvaardt (9) to edge a regulation catch to wicket-keeper Sushma Verma in the sixth over.

Skipper Sune Luus (36- 57b, 5x4) and Lara Goodall (49-77b, 2x4) steadied the innings then in a 60-run third wicket partnership, but India regained control of the innings with some smart bowling. Luus was caught behind, falling to Joshi’s swinging delivery, before Goodall’s dismissal.

“I was focused on my length from the first ball and I am happy I could do justice to my bowling even though I’m playing international cricket after almost one year,” Goswami said after collecting the player-of-the-match purse of R1 lakh.

The third ODI will be played on Friday.

BRIEF SCORES

India 160/1 in 28.4 overs (S Mandhana 80*, P Raut 62*) beat South Africa 157 all out in 41 overs (S Luus 36, L Goodall 49, J Goswami 4/42, R Gayakwad 3/37, M Joshi 2/23) by nine wickets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india women cricket team jhulan goswami smriti mandhana
Close
File image of Jhulan Goswami. (Getty Images)
File image of Jhulan Goswami. (Getty Images)
cricket

You can't belong to team if you don’t perform your best everyday: Jhulan Goswami

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:34 PM IST
  • Jhulan Goswami claimed 4 for 42 to set up India’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals jersey during IPL 2020. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)
Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals jersey during IPL 2020. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)
cricket

Option to skip IPL never on table, can’t ignore financial advantages: Buttler

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • The British media grilled Buttler on players in all likelihood skipping the Test series against New Zealand starting June 2 if their franchises get to the play-offs starting in last week of May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Hockley. (Getty Images)
Nick Hockley. (Getty Images)
cricket

Australia to reschedule South Africa tour 'as soon as possible'

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Hockley said the "first step" to mending the board's relationship with Cricket South Africa was to come to a resolution with revised dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw sizzled with another century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Getty Images)
Prithvi Shaw sizzled with another century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • Shaw achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya (L) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Getty Images)
Hardik Pandya (L) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Getty Images)
cricket

Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action, Dhawan may be benched for T20Is

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • Hardik Pandya has started bowling full tilt at the nets with a slightly tweaked action, while Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jhulan Goswami picked up a 4-wicket haul in the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Lucknow(Twitter)
Jhulan Goswami picked up a 4-wicket haul in the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Lucknow(Twitter)
cricket

INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Veteran Jhulan Goswami's four-wicket haul was beautifully complemented by Smriti Mandhana's sparkling 80 not out as Indian women outplayed South Africa by nine wickets in the second ODI to level the five-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in a still from 2008. (Getty Images)
Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in a still from 2008. (Getty Images)
cricket

'After Gavaskar, haven't seen a better Indian Test opening batsman than Sehwag'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Starting off as a No. 6 batsman in Tests, Virender Sehwag opened the innings for the first time for India during the England tour of 2002, and the rest as they say is history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar plays a straight drive(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar plays a straight drive(Twitter)
cricket

Road Safety World Series: Sachin plays a classic straight drive in nets- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Rohan Gavaskar captured the shot on camera and shared the video on Twitter. He captioned the video as, “If this doesn’t make you happy, nothing will.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP beat Delhi by 46 runs(Twitter)
UP beat Delhi by 46 runs(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: UP beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh rode on keeper-batsman Upendra Yadav's stroke-filled 112 off 101 balls and skipper Karan Sharma's 83 off 100 deliveries to post a competitive 280/7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her 18th ODI fifty against South Africa in 2nd ODI in Lucknow(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her 18th ODI fifty against South Africa in 2nd ODI in Lucknow(Twitter)
cricket

INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana slams fifty, sets world record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Mandhana became the first-ever batter to smash 10 consecutive 50-plus scores in One Day Internationals while chasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw slammed an unbeaten 185 off just 123 balls against Saurashtra(Twitter)
Prithvi Shaw slammed an unbeaten 185 off just 123 balls against Saurashtra(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw storm puts Mumbai into semis

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Shaw smashed his third hundred in the tournament after slamming 105 not out against Delhi and 227 not out against Puducherry in the league stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Geoffrey Boycott. (Getty Images)
File image of Geoffrey Boycott. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Bet none of our players will leave IPL because they miss their wife or kids'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • Geoffrey Boycott feels the ECB should dock money should players give precedence to IPL than playing for England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shafali Verma in action. (Getty Images)
Shafali Verma in action. (Getty Images)
cricket

ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second, Mandhana remains at 7th

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
With 744 rating points, Verma is behind leader Beth Mooney (748) of Australia while Mandhana has 693 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammad Azharuddin (L) and Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
Mohammad Azharuddin (L) and Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Even Azharuddin went through a similar phase': Former coach on Gill's struggle

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • India vs England: Gill's roller-coaster form reminds the ex coach of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubman Gill: File photo(AP)
Shubman Gill: File photo(AP)
cricket

'I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:20 PM IST
While speaking to Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta said that Gill has learnt his lessons and will be ‘back scoring runs at the WTC final’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP