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India Women's T20 World Cup squad announcement LIVE: Harmanpreet and selectors to finalise team for marquee event

By Aditya Maheshwari
May 02, 2026 11:04:26 am IST

India Women's T20 World Cup squad announcement LIVE Updates: The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held across England and Wales, featuring 12 teams, with the tournament set to get underway on June 12.

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India Women's T20 World Cup squad announcement: Follow Live Updates.(AP)

India Women's T20 World Cup squad announcement LIVE Updates: Fresh off their ODI World Cup triumph last year, Harmanpreet Kaur and her side now face a new challenge, translating that dominance into the T20 format. With the squad for the upcoming global event set to be announced on Saturday, the focus shifts to building a combination capable of delivering in the shortest format. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 May 2026 11:04:25 am

    India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Mandhana slips in ICC rankings!

    India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana slipped one place to fifth in the latest ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings, while Deepti Sharma climbed to fourth among bowlers in the updated list released.

  • Sat, 02 May 2026 10:51:14 am

    India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: India’s schedule for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup

    June 14, 2026 – India vs Pakistan, Edgbaston, Birmingham – 7:00 PM IST

    June 17, 2026 – India vs Netherlands, Headingley, Leeds – 7:00 PM IST

    June 21, 2026 – India vs South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester – 7:00 PM IST

    June 25, 2026 – India vs Bangladesh, Old Trafford, Manchester – 7:00 PM IST

    June 28, 2026 – India vs Australia, Lord’s, London – 7:00 PM IST

  • Sat, 02 May 2026 10:39:54 am

    India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet to address press conference!

    India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur will join selection committee chair Amita Sharma and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to address the media and unveil India’s squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. The announcement comes with the tournament set to begin on June 12, making it a key moment in shaping India’s preparations and final combination ahead of the global event.

  • Sat, 02 May 2026 10:25:59 am

    India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome

    India T20 World Cup squad LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India's squad announcement for the T20 World Cup 2026.

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