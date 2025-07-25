Search Search
Friday, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

India women's team batter Veda Krishnamurthy retires

PTI |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 05:46 pm IST

Krishnamurthy played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, scoring 829 and 875 runs respectively.

India batter Veda Krishnamurthy on Friday announced her retirement from international cricket but hinted that she will continue to be associated with the sport in some other role.

Veda Krishnamurthy (Getty Images)
Veda Krishnamurthy (Getty Images)

Krishnamurthy played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, collecting 829 and 875 runs respectively.

"From a small-town girl with big dreams to wearing the India jersey with pride. Grateful for everything cricket gave me the lessons, the people, the memories. It's time to say goodbye to playing, but not to the game. Always for India. Always for the team," she said in a social media post.

The 32-year-old, married to former Karnataka cricketer Arjun Hoysala, last played for the country during a women's T20I match against Australia at Melbourne in 2020.

Her last one-day international was in 2018.

Known for her hard-hitting with the bat, Krishnamurthy's last competitive game was for Gujarat Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in last year's Women's Premier League.

More than the numbers, Krishnamurthy's story was also one of grit and fight as she lost her mother (Cheluvamaba Devi) and sister (Vatsala Shivakumar) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
News / Cricket News / India women's team batter Veda Krishnamurthy retires
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On