Mumbai [India], : Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya thanked the fans for showering their love on the T20 World Cup-winning team during the victory parade and the felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. "India, you mean the world to me": Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming message for fans

India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign was a redemption arc for Pandya. The number one T20I all-rounder was a crucial cog in India's ICC World Cup title drought-ending machinery.

At Wankhede, fans booed Pandya after he replaced Rohit Sharma to become Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians captain.

But on Thursday, fans cheered for him during the victory parade, and his name echoed in the entire stadium during the felicitation ceremony.

"India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains! We love you so much! Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We're all champions! All 1.4 billion of us! Thank you Mumbai, thank you India," Pandya wrote on X.

https://x.com/hardikpandya7/status/1808906919802736826

After the Indian team arrived in Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support that the fans showed throughout the tournament.

The love of the fans to see their team was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

Once the victory parade ended and the team arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of 'dhol' with fans cheering for them.

Pandya's name reverberated in Wankhede when skipper Rohit Sharma called out his name for his splendid spell in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.