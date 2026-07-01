India-Bangladesh cricket thaw gathers pace as BCB opens media-rights bids for proposed 2026 tour

India’s proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh appears to have taken a fresh step forward after the Bangladesh Cricket Board formally opened the bidding process for media rights linked to its men’s home international calendar for 2026–27, including a potential series against India.

India vs Bangladesh might take place in September 2026. (X images)

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The move comes at a sensitive time for cricketing relations between the BCCI and BCB, with the two boards having earlier agreed to defer India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh amid strained diplomatic relations between the countries. While the tour is still not officially locked in, BCB’s decision to include the India series in its media-rights package has raised anticipation over whether the Men in Blue will travel to Bangladesh next year.

BCB includes India tour in media-rights package

As part of the bidding process, the BCB has invited expressions of interest and financial offers from TV broadcasters, digital platforms, marketing agencies, consortiums and firms for worldwide media rights to Bangladesh men’s home bilateral series during the 2026–27 cycle.

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{{^usCountry}} The India tour has been listed as a white-ball assignment featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The proposed series is expected to be played in the September 2026 window, although the fixtures are yet to be officially confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India tour has been listed as a white-ball assignment featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The proposed series is expected to be played in the September 2026 window, although the fixtures are yet to be officially confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

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The media-rights package also includes Bangladesh’s home assignments against other major teams. Apart from the India white-ball series, the cycle features a two-match Test series against the West Indies, a two-match Test series against England and a five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

BCB’s formal move is significant because India’s tour had previously been postponed after relations between the two boards were affected by wider tensions. The issue had been further complicated by the Mustafizur Rahman episode, which added another layer of friction ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

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However, the latest development suggests that the Bangladesh board is preparing commercially for India’s visit, even though the final approval may depend on factors beyond cricket administration.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, meanwhile, has maintained a cautious stance. Speaking to PTI, Saikia said the BCCI is a cricket body and does not deal with political matters. He added that the board follows the Indian government’s policy regarding participation in bilateral and multinational sporting events.

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That position means the BCCI has not yet given a firm commitment on the tour. While the BCB’s media-rights bid signals renewed momentum, India’s participation will likely remain subject to government clearance and the broader state of relations between the two countries.

India and Bangladesh have shared a competitive cricketing rivalry over the past decade, with matches between the two sides often drawing strong television and digital viewership. A bilateral series in Bangladesh would therefore carry both sporting and commercial value, especially with three ODIs and three T20Is on the table.

For now, the clearest takeaway is that the BCB has moved ahead with preparations from its side. Whether that becomes a confirmed India tour will depend on how the BCCI, and ultimately the Indian government, assess the situation closer to the proposed September 2026 window.