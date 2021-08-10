Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Indian Army trains Bengal U23 cricketers
Indian Army trains Bengal U23 cricketers

In a video posted by the state association, the U-23 probables were seen going through the grind under the supervision of Army officers at the Eastern Command in Fort William.
PTI | , Kolkata
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Eden Gardens: File photo(PTI)

Bengal Under-23 probables have decided to train with Indian Army at Fort William to attain maximum mental and physical toughness, the Cricket Association of Bengal said on Tuesday.

"We requested the Army personnel here and they readily agreed to help the cricketers. Now the probables are undergoing physical conditioning at Fort William from the Army trainers to build on their endurance," Bengal under-23 coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said in a statement.

"I have always believed that skills and fine-tuning can always be worked on. But mental toughness and physical conditioning have to be enhanced."

"It is the mental toughness that gets a batsman or bowler to grind out a difficult session. Who better to inculcate that in the players than the Indian Army," added the former Bengal captain.

The probables will undergo a 10-day session in two batches.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
