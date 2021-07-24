Indian cricketers laud Mirabai Chanu for winning silver in Tokyo Olympics

The Indian cricketing fraternity was in awe of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who gave India their first medal in the Tokyo Olympics by bagging silver in the women’s 49 kg category. Current and former India cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai on her stunning achievements on Saturday.

Mirabai lifted a total of 202kg - 87kg in Snatch and 115kg in Clean and Jerk - to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The Manipur weightlifter also became only the sixth Indian woman to bag an Olympics individual medal after Maleswari, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Sakshi Malik.

With Friday’s performance, Mirabai also exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

Here is how the Indian cricketing fraternity congratulated Mirabai on her silver medal-winning performance in Tokyo Olympics

“Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu Our country’s first medal at the #TokyoOlympics Take a bow,” wrote current India captain in Sri Lanka tour Shikhar Dhawan.

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu 👏 Our country’s first medal at the #TokyoOlympics 😊 Take a bow 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/SosgcE4X3m — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 24, 2021





“𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗨! Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous. You have made very proud,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar.

“Saikhom Mirabai chanu well done @mirabai_chanu #MirabaiChanu,” wrote Harbhajan Singh.





“Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on making us proud and bringing us glory. Our firstmedal at the #TokyoOlympics2020 , a in the Women's 49kg weightlifting . Super Proud,” tweeted VVS Laxman.

“The first one is here! Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting for India. Proud moment!” tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

“Well done #MirabaiChanu,” tweeted Anil Kumble.





“1.3 billion Indians proud of #MirabaiChanu! जय हिंद,” wrote Gautam Gambhir.





“Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari. #MirabaiChanu , remember the name. Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu, and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020 ” said Virender Sehwag.

“MIRABAI CHANU Olympic Silver Medalist!” said Wasim Jaffer.





Her smile shone the brightest during the entire performance on Saturday but also hard to miss were the Olympic rings' shaped earrings that she was sporting, which were a gift from her mother.