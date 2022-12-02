Indian players in SA20 is BCCI’s prerogative, says Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith, Commissioner of Cricket South Africa’s upcoming T20 league – SA20 made it clear that it is not in his powers to get Indian players involved in the league.

“India has some of the most talented and vibrant cricketers in the world. Obviously, everyone would want to have the Indian talent play. Our fans would love it,” he said on sidelines of an event in Mumbai. “But it is the BCCI’s prerogative. It is their players and they can make those choices. If that changes, it will hopefully be an opportunity for us to bring some outstanding talent to South Africa. At the moment, it is what it is.”

However, Smith did suggest that exposure to different conditions could help Indian players. “Exposure to conditions…I remember I had never seen the ball spin and bounce (before coming to India). I had never seen short leg and silly point. I was used to seeing fielders behind me with people bowling at 140-150 kph. So, exposure is certainly there,” he said. “But, also it happens a lot now. India puts out two outstanding teams at the same time.”

It’s also clear, the league will not see Pakistan players, with none of the six franchises who also own teams in IPL, keen. “From the league perspective, we want the best cricketers around the world to play. But we don’t get involved in selection and the way the franchises want to build their team,” Smith said.

Alongside SA20, another T20 league in UAE – ILT20 will also be added to the congested cricket calendar in January. “I don’t think it’s about the leagues alone. Even the ICC is having an event every year. It’s getting more and more difficult to find time for bilateral cricket,” Smith said.

Tactical substitute to be allowed in IPL 2023

The BCCI has informed the franchises that a tactical substitute will be allowed in IPL 2023. The final regulations of the move are still awaited. The feedback BCCI has received after trying it in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 has been positive. During the domestic tournament, teams were allowed to use an Impact player who would replace any member of the playing eleven before the end of the 14th over of either innings.

