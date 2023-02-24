Indian taekwondo players to train in Korea

India's budding taekwondo players will get to train in South Korea, the most successful nation in the sport at the Olympics. Twelve gold medallists of the All-India Inter SAI Taekwondo Championship that started at the IG Complex here on Friday will visit Korea National Sport University with the support of the Korean government and receive an education and training program for about three weeks. It was announced here in presence of officials of the sports ministry and dignitaries from Korea.

An MOU was also signed between Korea National Sport University and Miranda House, University of Delhi on the matter. The Korean University will hold Taekwondo professional theory and practice classes at Miranda House, according to a statement from the sports ministry.

The tournament is being held to commemorate the 50th year of India-Korea diplomatic relations. A total of 265 male and female athletes are competing in the tournament.

Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae Bok, Deputy Minister & Ambassador for Public Diplomacy of Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lee Sang-hwa graced the occasion. Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan represented the Indian side.

Korea National Sport University Chancellor Yong-gyu Ahn, who was the guest of honour, said the event will play an important role in the development of Taekwondo in India. "It would be great to see an Indian Taekwondo athlete obtain a gold medal in the Olympic Games in near future. I hope this event becomes the stepping stone for Taekwondo to be loved by the people of India, as a martial art- sport,” he said.

Korea has 22 Olympics medals in the sport.