Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant jumps to sixth in latest ICC Test Rankings

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant rose in the latest Test player rankings on Wednesday following his exceptional performance in the recently concluded three-match Test series against New Zealand.

New Zealand clinched a narrow 25-run victory in Mumbai to claim a 3-0 series whitewash over India, with Pant and Mitchell the main beneficiaries in an ever-changing landscape within the top 10 list for Test batters.

Pant rose five places to sixth overall on the back of a pair of half-centuries during the Test in a sure sign that he is back to his best following a serious car accident, with the attacking left-hander now just one spot behind the career-best fifth position he first occupied in July 2022.

On the other hand, New Zealand batter Dary Mitchell is one spot behind Pant - seventh overall - following his eight-place rise and first-innings score of 82 against India, joining teammate Kane Williamson as the only New Zealanders inside the top 10 rankings for Test batters.

England right-hander Joe Root maintained a healthy lead at the top of the category, with Williamson, Harry Brook , Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steve Smith his closest challengers.

India's Shubman Gill also made some ground on the list for Test batters following a score of 90 in the first innings against New Zealand in Mumbai, while Player of the Series Will Young gained 29 spots to move to 44th overall for the Black Caps.

Experienced spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the big mover on the latest rankings for Test bowlers, with the Indian left-armer gaining two places to move to sixth behind No.1 ranked South African Kagiso Rabada following his 10-wicket haul against New Zealand.

Teammate Washington Sundar improved seven places to move to 46th on the same list for Test bowlers, while spin duo Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi are among the gains from a New Zealand perspective.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj also rose with the left-armer jumping four places to 19th overall for Test bowlers following his 13 scalps across the Proteas' recent series sweep of Bangladesh.

There were also some movements on the latest ODI rankings following the opening two matches of West Indies' home series against England and the first contest of Australia's series against Pakistan.

West Indies captain Shai Hope gained five places on the list for ODI batters to move to 12th following a 17th ODI century in the second match against England, while counterpart Liam Livingstone jumped 32 spots to 58th after his hundred in the same clash.

A pair of left-armers made a giant stride on the list for ODI bowlers following the opening game of Australia's series with Pakistan in Melbourne, with Shaheen Afridi gaining three places to move to fourth and Mitchell Starc improving four spots to 14th.

