Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand ahead of World Cup next year

The six-match series will begin with the lone T20 on February 9 and end on February 24. The World Cup is to be held in March-April after being postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The Indian women's cricket team will play five ODIs and one T20 International in New Zealand next year as part of its preparations for the World Cup scheduled to be held Wellington.

"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.

India's last international outing was a tour of Australia in Sepetmber-October this year and it also included a pink-ball Test.

"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

Fixtures:

======

Feb 9: 1st T20I, Napier

Feb 11: 1st ODI, Napier

Feb 14: 2nd ODI, Nelson

Feb 16: 3rd ODI, Nelson

Feb 22: 4th ODI, Queenstown

Feb 24: 5th ODI, Queenstown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
