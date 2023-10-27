Indian women's team to host England and Australia in action-packed home season

The Indian women's cricket team will host England and Australia in an action-packed home season starting in December, the BCCI said on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co had last competed at the Asian Games, clinching the gold medal after beating Sri Lanka in the final in September.

The multi-format series will include two Tests in December, along with six T20Is and three ODIs.

"The season kicks off with the resumption of A tours, as India A host England A team for three T20s at the Wankhede Stadium," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

"The international home season will begin with India hosting England for three T20Is, which will be played under lights at the Wankhede Stadium. England's Tour of India will culminate with a four-day Test scheduled from December 14th to 17th at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai."

The three T20Is against England will be held on December 6, 9 and 10.

India will next host Australia with the series, commencing with a Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24.

"The Test will be followed by six white-ball matches, starting with the three ODIs, followed by three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium," Shah said.

The four-day event will be followed by three ODIs at the same venue on December 28, December 30 and January 2. Australia's tour will end with three T20Is on January 5, 7 and 9.

