Indians vs Australia A warm-up match live score, day 2: Shubman Gill slams fluent fifty

cricket

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 10:35 IST

Indians vs Australia A live score: Indians started second innings on day 2 of the pink-ball warm-up game against Australia A. The first day of India’s pink-ball warm-up game against Australia A belonged to the bowlers. 20 wickets fell on the first Day as India A drove away the advantage thanks to all-round show from Jasprit Bumrah. He scored his maiden fifty in any format to take India A to 194 batting first and then picked up a couple of crucial wickets. Mohammed Shami and Siraj picked up three wickets apiece as Australia A were bowed out for 108.

Follow India A vs Australia live updates Day 2 here:

Indians inching towards 100! This has been solid partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill and what has been impressive is the fact that both these batsmen have mixed caution with aggression unlike the first innings where they were overly aggressive. Indians 96/1 after 21 overs (Gill 56, Agarwal 32).

FIFTY for Shubman Gill! A classy cover drive and it just has enough to beat the fielder. What a way to bring up your half-century. Shubman Gill is looking a million dollars. Indians 78/1 in 16 overs.

Flurry of boundaries from Gill’s bat: Gill has started from where he left off in the first innings. Some delightful stroke both off the front and backfoot by the youngster. He needs to make it count. If he gets a big one today it will enhance his chances of making a Test debut.

Gill, Agarwal steady India: After the early wicket of Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal have steadied the Indian innings.

Mayank Agarwal walks in at No.3 for the Indians!

Another failure for Prithvi Shaw! Not the start India were hoping for and certainly not the way Prithvi SHaw would have liked his warm-up game to end. No real movement from Steketee but Shaw looked to play an uppish drive and to provides a simple catch. Shaw goes for 3. India 4/1.

Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw walk out to open the batting for Indians in their second innings. Both these openers will be hungry for runs considering this is their last chance to stake a claim for that opener’s slot for the first Test.

Hello and welcome! to the live updates of Day 2 of the Indians vs Australia A second warm-up game ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.