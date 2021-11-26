'Indians were scared even before the match started': Inzamam makes big statement regarding India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Former captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq has made a bold statement about the Indian cricket team and their performance against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021, which saw the Men in Blue lose to their arch-rivals for the first time ever in World Cups. Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets as the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down 152 to break the team's almost three-decade long jinx in World Cups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plenty has been said and written about India's indifferent outing at the Dubai international stadium, with Inzamam claiming that Virat Kohli's unit was scared even before the World Cup match even began.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2

"I feel the Indians were scared even before the match started. Their body language, if you see Virat Kohli and Babar Azam’s interview at the toss, you could sense who was under pressure. Our team’s body language was much better than theirs. It wasn’t that India were under pressure after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal. Sharma himself was under pressure. It was evident that they all were under pressure," Inzamam said on ARY News.

India had an off-colour T20 World Cup, getting eliminated before making it to the semi-finals, making it the first time in eight years and events that the team failed to make it to the knockouts of an ICC event. Following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand, India were always under the pump and even though they did manage to beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in their last three games, it was not enough to see them through to the final four.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | ‘A middle-order batter made to open’: Former India Test player highlights technical faults in Shubman Gill's batting

Inzamam feels the pressure coped by the Indian team after the Pakistan defeat was so much that the team failed to recover from the beating, in turn affecting their T20 World Cup campaign.

"Indian team never plays the way they did. They are a good T20 team, there is no doubt about it. If you look at their performance in the last 2-3 years, they were the favourites. But that India-Pakistan match put so much pressure on them that there was no looking back," added Inzamam.

"Their feet weren’t moving at all. After losing to Pakistan, they were handed so much criticism and there was a 3-4 day break. The poor guys couldn’t even play Santner and Sodhi. They are such good players of spin. That pressure mounted on them."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}