India-Pakistan players talking behind closed doors: Alastair Cook questions if handshake snub is just for show

The India-Pakistan rivalry has taken a sharper edge in recent months. While the Men in Blue have maintained their upper hand on the field, attention has shifted to their refusal to exchange handshakes with their traditional rivals, a gesture that has sparked widespread debate. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha didn't shake hands during the T20 World Cup clash. (AFP)

The stance first came to light during last year’s Asia Cup, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav chose not to shake hands with the Pakistan players. The decision was described as a mark of respect for the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and a show of solidarity with the Indian Army in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.The Indian team drew criticism from a few former overseas cricketers for opting out of the customary handshake, though several ex-India players came out in support, arguing that the spotlight should remain on the cricket rather than peripheral gestures.

Former England players Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell and David Lloyd discussed the same on the Overlap Cricket YouTube podcast.

The conversation started with them talking about India's recent on-field domination over arch-rivals, with Tufnell calling Pakistan no match for India at the moment.

“Dare I say it, Pakistan against India, that’s a mismatch, isn’t it," Tufnell said.

Vaughan, who is known for his vocal opinions, asserted that Pakistan look intimidated by the Indian team on the field.

“I mean it look to me that way. It seems to me every time Pakistan play India they look intimidated by India on a cricket field," Vaughan added.

The conversation between the former England cricketers soon shifted to the handshake row after India once again declined to shake hands with Pakistan during the T20 World Cup clash, with Vaughan remarking that relations between the two sides appear to have turned sour.

“That whole situation in sour isn’t it? You know, it is just sad. Not shaking hands on a cricket field," Vaughan exclaimed.

“Aren’t they talking behind closed doors?” Adding to the discussion, Alastair Cook struck a different note, wondering aloud whether the friction is largely for public view and suggesting that things might be normal between the players away from the cameras.

“But aren’t they talking behind closed doors? I read somewhere that everyone’s just chatting away," Cook chimed in.

“It like, it is only for show, isn’t it? On the actual field, they are not shaking hands, but then behind closed doors, they are all talking and are all fine," he stated.