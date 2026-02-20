The Imran Khan situation: Arjuna Ranatunga begs proper care and fairness for the former Pakistani captain

1996 World Cup winning captain for Sri Lanka, Arjuna Ranatunga has now come forward to support former Pakistan allrounder Imran Khan, who has been languishing in jail for more than two years now. Imran Khan, in jail for more than two years now, has lost almost all sight in one eye. (Hindustan Times)

Khan, also Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018-22, was removed from office after a series of corruption charges against him. In 2023, he was sent to jail, and recently very credible, horrific reports emerged that Khan had lost almost all sight in one eye due to medical negligence.

Earlier this week former Australia captain Greg Chappell took the lead and filed a petition with 13 other big cricketers from all over the world, including Indian legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, and demanded Khan be treated the right way.

Ranatunga has now joined the compassionate bandwagon and released a statement that asks for the same, humane treatment for Khan. “Imran Khan was not only an inspiration for millions of Pakistanis, but was also someone whom I, and many other young cricketers, admired and aspired to be.

“He transcended beyond cricket and politics. He was a symbol of hope, a patriot who carried his nation’s dreams on his shoulder, and an icon respected beyond Pakistan’s borders,” he said.

“At this difficult time, I urge the authorities in Pakistan to treat him with humanity and dignity. Whatever the circumstances may be, it is important that compassion prevails. I implore that proper care and fairness be given to a man who has dedicated his life to his country,” Ranatunga added.

It may be noted that Khan’s supporters believe that the corruption charges against their leader are politically motivated. “Before the politician and before the cricketer, there was Imran Khan — a human being deserving empathy, compassion, and humanity,” Ranatunga said.

Gavaskar stands with Imran Khan! Earlier, Gavaskar had spoken in support of Khan despite the fact that Khan as PM wasn’t exactly friendly to India but the Indian legend still chose to honour his personal relationship with the former Pakistan allrounder, bringing him accolades from within as well as outside India.

“I have known Imran since he was 17 years old when India was playing at Worcester… after the Test series win at The Oval. He was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire then. Whatever the political differences there, we believe that he should be looked after in a humane manner and given proper medical care,” Gavaskar told the Indian Express.