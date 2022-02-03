India's entry to fourth consecutive U-19 World Cup final a testament to the system

By the time India’s U-19 players got into a celebratory huddle after their 96-run win over Australia in Antigua, it was well past midnight in India. That India would reach their fourth consecutive U-19 World Cup final was apparent pretty early though. Well-drilled and thoroughly professional in their dispatching of Australia, India once again validated why they are such a force at this level. The squad changes each World Cup—held every two years—but the batch of 2022 has ensured the continuation of a healthy trend.

Two (2016 and 2020) of the last three finals didn’t go in India’s favour but both those defeats came in excruciatingly close contests. The overall record—four-time champions, seven-time finalists—however points to a consistent winning culture carefully nurtured over a long time. Yash Dhull now has the opportunity to join a select list of India captains who have lifted the U-19 World Cup trophy—Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012) and Prithvi Shaw (2018).

Why have India’s standards been a notch or two higher than most of their opponents at this level? “It is a testament to the system that we have,” said former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta, who was doing commentary in the Caribbean till the quarter-final stage. “I have been pleasantly surprised by these boys because they haven’t had a lot of cricket in the last two years. The cricketing culture and system is so refined and robust that we will keep producing players of this ilk.”

On Wednesday, the calmness of Yash Dhull, 19, and Shaik Rasheed, 17, to steer the team out of a tight situation stood out. They came together at 37/2 after a sedate beginning by the openers on a surface where stroke-making wasn’t easy. By the time they were dismissed, Dhull had scored 110 and Rasheed 94 as a game-defining partnership of 204 runs was forged for the third wicket. It is also worth reiterating that both had to deal with the setback of contracting Covid and missing two matches in the group stage. “They batted so maturely. They were ready to grind it out. When you think about this generation, you think that players will have a T20 mindset. The first 10-15 overs weren’t easy. The way they paced and constructed their innings was absolutely magnificent,” said Dasgupta.

During India’s last three appearances in the final, Rahul Dravid was the coach. Dravid’s biggest contribution, according to Dasgupta, was in introducing an unwritten rule that an Indian player can take part in just one U-19 World Cup. “It has made sure that the boys don’t get stagnant at the U-19 level by playing in it for too long. There is a clear pathway for the kids. The entire system deserves credit. Rahul obviously has been a part of it recently, but we did well at the U-19 level even earlier,” he said.

Only the first step

While success in the U-19 World Cup garners eyeballs and even IPL deals, the fact that this is just the beginning of a winding journey to the top shouldn’t be lost on the players. From the 2018 title-winning team, for instance, Shaw and Shubman Gill are the only two who have played for India so far while nobody from the 2020 team has made the grade yet. Leg-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi could change that as he is in the squad for the West Indies series.

Dhull seems to be aware of the challenges once they step out of the U-19 spotlight. “After this tournament, mehnat double karna padega (hard work will have to double). Our focus levels have to improve and performances have to be consistent in order to get picked at the higher levels soon,” Dhull said matter-of-factly before the semi-final.

The immediate focus after the U-19 World Cup will have to be on the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions for their respective states. “This is the first step for them,” S Sharath, chairman of the junior selection committee, said recently. “They have to graduate to the first-class level and play really well for the next 2-3 years. That is more important. They have to give impactful performances in order to play for the country.”

