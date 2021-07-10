India's Harleen Deol takes one of the most jaw-dropping catches ever seen, England player claps at her effort: Watch

India's Harleen Deol on Friday took one of the most sensational and stunning catches in the history of women's cricket to dismiss England batter Amy Jones during the 1st T20I at Northampton. Jones was batting on 43 when in the 19th over, off the bowling of Shikha Pandey, she chipped down the pitch hoping to clear the in-field.

The shot was well-timed and it seemed as if the ball would carry over the ropes. But between her and her plans was Deol, who was positioned at long-off. As the ball reached her, Deol timed her jump perfectly and caught it safely, but the momentum took her over the ropes. An alert Deol realised it and threw the ball back in, but before the it could touch the ground, she jumped back in the nick of time and dove full stretched to complete the catch.

It was such a breath-taking effort that one of the England players from the dug-out could not stop herself from clapping at Harleen, a gesture that the camera captured. After completing the catch, an ecstatic Harleen threw the ball in the air as the rest of her teammates rushed to celebrate the wicket and her phenomenal effort. The on-air commentators were equally spell bound and couldn't help but marvel at what had just transpired.

However, India women could not celebrate as much as they lost to England by 18 runs (DLS method). Batting first, England scored 177/7, with Natalie Sciver's half-century playing a vital part in the team's total. Pandey was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3/22 off four overs.

India, in reply, lost Shafali Verma second ball for a duck, but Smriti Mandhana and Deol batted to take the score to 44 before the opening batter was out having hit six fours. Deol was not out on 17 and India had moved to 54/3 in 8.4 overs before rain interfered and the match could never resume.

