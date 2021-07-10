Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India's Harleen Deol takes one of the most jaw-dropping catches ever seen, England player claps at her effort: Watch
cricket

India's Harleen Deol takes one of the most jaw-dropping catches ever seen, England player claps at her effort: Watch

India's Harleen Deol on Friday took one of the most sensational and stunning catches in the history of women's cricket to dismiss England batter Amy Jones during the 1st T20I at Northampton.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Harleen Deol grabbed a stunner. (Screengrab)

India's Harleen Deol on Friday took one of the most sensational and stunning catches in the history of women's cricket to dismiss England batter Amy Jones during the 1st T20I at Northampton. Jones was batting on 43 when in the 19th over, off the bowling of Shikha Pandey, she chipped down the pitch hoping to clear the in-field.

The shot was well-timed and it seemed as if the ball would carry over the ropes. But between her and her plans was Deol, who was positioned at long-off. As the ball reached her, Deol timed her jump perfectly and caught it safely, but the momentum took her over the ropes. An alert Deol realised it and threw the ball back in, but before the it could touch the ground, she jumped back in the nick of time and dove full stretched to complete the catch.

It was such a breath-taking effort that one of the England players from the dug-out could not stop herself from clapping at Harleen, a gesture that the camera captured. After completing the catch, an ecstatic Harleen threw the ball in the air as the rest of her teammates rushed to celebrate the wicket and her phenomenal effort. The on-air commentators were equally spell bound and couldn't help but marvel at what had just transpired.

However, India women could not celebrate as much as they lost to England by 18 runs (DLS method). Batting first, England scored 177/7, with Natalie Sciver's half-century playing a vital part in the team's total. Pandey was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3/22 off four overs.

India, in reply, lost Shafali Verma second ball for a duck, but Smriti Mandhana and Deol batted to take the score to 44 before the opening batter was out having hit six fours. Deol was not out on 17 and India had moved to 54/3 in 8.4 overs before rain interfered and the match could never resume.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harleen deol
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra has this to say about Harleen Deol’s brilliant catch

Sachin Tendulkar dons chef’s hat in this video, it has a Salt Bae twist too

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP