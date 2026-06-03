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India’s new faces in focus for one-off Test versus Afghanistan

Shubman Gill, who was injured during the last home Test series against SA, is back to lead in the game starting on Saturday

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 10:14 pm IST
By Shalini Gupta
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New Chandigarh: Indian cricket shifts its focus back to the traditional format after IPL with a one-off Test against Afghanistan starting at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. The first Test in the city marks India’s return to red-ball cricket after five months, and the spotlight will be on the new faces selected by India to shape the team’s future.

Kuldeep Yadav during India’s practice session. (HT)

With seniors Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja rested, the Test presents a valuable opportunity for emerging domestic performers to stake their claim for a regular spot. Shubman Gill, who joined the squad after leading Gujarat Titans to an IPL runners-up finish, returns to lead in the Test after a whiplash neck injury effectively sidelined him for the home games against South Africa late last year.

The selectors have rewarded consistency in domestic cricket by handing maiden Test call-ups to Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar, Vidarbha’s spin-bowling allrounder Harsh Dubey, and Rajasthan left-arm spinner Manav Suthar. It signals India’s intent to strengthen its bench and identify long-term options across formats.

Among the trio, Dubey arrives with perhaps the strongest credentials. The 23-year-old enjoyed a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season, claiming 69 wickets. He also made an impact with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-arm spinner who is also a useful lower-order batter, Dubey idolises Ravindra Jadeja and now has an opportunity to follow the latter’s path at the international level. He has also been selected for the ODIs against Afghanistan that follows the Test.

Against an improving Afghanistan, the result will matter for India, but equally significant will be how their next generation responds when given its first taste of Test cricket.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shalini Gupta

Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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