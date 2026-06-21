India’s pace battery packing a punch

Mumbai: In a series where India blanked Afghanistan easily, they made significant gains in fast bowling. Prasidh Krishna’s searing spell in the Chennai ODI and debutant Gurnoor Brar’s consistently probing lengths in the series place the two of them high in contention for next year’s ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Prasidh Krishna during the 3rd ODI against Afghanistan, in Chennai, on Saturday. (PTI)

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The Indian team is making a clarion call for tall fast bowlers who can extract bounce and movement off the surface. “Honestly, the combinations and the kind of bowlers that we are trying to play, that’s what we are trying to create as many opportunities as we can,” Indian captain Shubman Gill told reporters after the 3-0 series win.

“In that middle phase, we have seen, once the ball gets old, on a good wicket with only four fielders outside, batting does get very easy. So, that’s the idea behind having Gurnoor in the squad, someone like a Prasidh, even a Harshit (Rana). Tall fast bowlers, they offer a little bit more to us.”

Brar was a rank outsider picked for his unique bowling attributes - hit-the-deck ability from a high release point. Based on his domestic records across formats, his claims were soft and gentle, not thumping on the doors of the selectors. He hadn’t cracked T20 cricket and spent more than a season on the bench in IPL. Brar’s selection and immediate success - he led the series wicket-taking charts (7 wkts, Avg 19.42) - therefore, is a compliment to the Indian cricket system where the 6’5” Punjab pacer was spotted and rewarded.

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{{^usCountry}} Starting his ODI career with back-to-back 3-fers, Brar’s heavy balls frequently unsettled Afghanistan batters. His bouncer was sharp and every time he pitched the ball up, there was a hit of swing too. Even in the final ODI in Chennai, he got the crucial wicket of Mohammed Nabi with the old ball; by then, there was little assistance on offer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starting his ODI career with back-to-back 3-fers, Brar’s heavy balls frequently unsettled Afghanistan batters. His bouncer was sharp and every time he pitched the ball up, there was a hit of swing too. Even in the final ODI in Chennai, he got the crucial wicket of Mohammed Nabi with the old ball; by then, there was little assistance on offer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gill spoke glowingly of his state-mate, quickly adding that he had more to learn. Gill was among the first, Brar had impressed in net sessions for Punjab and Gujarat Titans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill spoke glowingly of his state-mate, quickly adding that he had more to learn. Gill was among the first, Brar had impressed in net sessions for Punjab and Gujarat Titans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think he ticked most of the boxes, but there are some things that you only learn with experience and hopefully, he is going to keep growing as a bowler,” Gill said. “If I have to be really critical, he did go for a little bit of runs. He was a little inconsistent at times, but he is young, playing his first series at the top level and bowling quick. He has got all the good signs that we want from a young, tall, fast bowler. With experience, he is only going to get better.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think he ticked most of the boxes, but there are some things that you only learn with experience and hopefully, he is going to keep growing as a bowler,” Gill said. “If I have to be really critical, he did go for a little bit of runs. He was a little inconsistent at times, but he is young, playing his first series at the top level and bowling quick. He has got all the good signs that we want from a young, tall, fast bowler. With experience, he is only going to get better.” {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike Brar, Krishna has previously displayed the ability to hurry batters. But there are certain spells which can prove to be transformative. Krishna’s new ball spell (5-2-6-4) in Chennai could well be one of them. The tall pacer was quick to spot the fuller length ball could be the most fruitful and never left his spot. Statistically, the first time he touched the landmark of 5 wickets, Krishna would want this to be the first of many.

“We spoke about giving short spells to bowlers, especially bowlers like Prasidh or Gurnoor. We give them 3-4 over spells, and tell them to bowl their heart out, bowl as fast as they can,” said Gill.

Together with the returning Harshit Rana, Krishna and Brar are among the pack of tall pacers who could be competing amongst themselves to stake claim for the marquee tournament in African shores.

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They will be backups to the peerless Jasprit Bumrah who will enjoy the support of such a strong bowling core. Surely, the tireless Mohammed Siraj should come into contention soon, even though there have been some question marks before about his old ball skills. Prince Yadav’s first series in blue wasn’t as impressive as he would have liked, but his skiddy deliveries that got him some big scalps in the IPL were there for all to see. Then there are express pacers in Ashok Sharma, should he develop quickly and Mayank Yadav, if he manages to keep himself fit.

That makes for a healthy crop of fast bowlers taking shape, especially considering the support Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy offer with the dual role they play.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani ...Read More Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT. Read Less

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