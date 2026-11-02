India's Prema Rawat scripts fastest fifty in women's T20s, breaks Fatima Sana's record

India all-rounder Prema Rawat scripted the fastest fifty in women's T20s, bringing up the half-century in just 14 balls on Monday. She achieved the feat in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy while playing for Uttarakhand against Hyderabad at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Gahunje, Pune.

Prema Rawat (file image)

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Her unbeaten 14-ball 50* saw her smash three fours and six sixes. She had a strike rate of 357, and her knock helped Uttarakhand post 187/2 in the allotted overs. Hyderabad in reply were restricted to 98/8, losing by 89 runs.

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With this knock, Rawat broke the record of Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, who had got to a half-century off 15 balls against Zimbabwe.

Rawat then stepped up with the ball, taking two wickets for 12 runs in her quota of four overs.

More about Prema Rawat

She made her T20I debut for India this year in the Women's World Cup against South Africa in Manchester. In her first outing for India, she was three not out and didn't take a wicket.

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{{^usCountry}} Overall, too, Prema is yet to get going with the bat in T20Is. In seven T20Is, she has made only 13 runs. She has taken seven wickets, with best figures of 3/9 coming against Pakistan in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, too, Prema is yet to get going with the bat in T20Is. In seven T20Is, she has made only 13 runs. She has taken seven wickets, with best figures of 3/9 coming against Pakistan in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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Her last appearance for India was in the just-ended series against Zimbabwe, where she played in just one T20I.

In the Women's Premier League, she has played six matches, representing two-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (8 runs, 3 wickets).

Ahead of the WPL 2027 auction, Rawat was retained by RCB, and she is set to be part of the squad for the fifth edition of the T20 tournament, which will be played in January-February.