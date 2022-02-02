India's Rajvardhan Hangargekar emulates Dhoni's 'helicopter shot' ahead of Under-19 World Cup semis vs Australia – Watch

The Indian team has had a solid run in the Under 19 World Cup, winning all their matches en route to the semi-final against Australia on Wednesday. The Indian colts, with four wins from four matches, despite battled Covid and fielding a depleted team, has managed to stay unbeaten and now await a formidable Australia in order to reach their fourth Under-19 World Cup final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the final, the Indian team hit the nets to gear up for the all-important knockout clash, with one particular player looking forward to channeling his inner MS Dhoni. India's big-hitting all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar brought out all the power and showcased the strength in his muscles as he tonked the ball big in the nets. Among the many strokes he dazzled with, was Dhoni’s trademark ‘helicopter shot’ which the former India captain made famous.

The ICC on its Twitter handle took note of Hangargekar’s strokes and posted a video of the all-rounder with the caption: “Is Rajvardhan Hangargekar practicing the helicopter shot?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hangargekar hasn't had a chance to bat as much. In the two innings against South Africa and Ireland, the young all-rounder has scored 0 and 39 not out respectively but has been among the wickets grabbing five in four matches at an average of 16.40 and strike rate of 30.2.

The 19-year-old has received the backing of none other than India spinner R Ashwin, who has predicted that Hangargekar will be a sought-after player in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Ashwin reckons the Under-19 star would fetch at least fetch between 5 and 10 bids

"This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He is a right-arm medium pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well. Ishant Sharma is the only one who has the gift among present Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand. He is also a strong lower middle-order hitter. The power he generates when he hits the ball is incredible. He should attract at least 5-10 bids. Make sure to watch him out."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON