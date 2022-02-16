Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

'India's success in WCs have come because of them': Gavaskar backs return of 31-year-old star to take all-rounder's role

The 31-year-old has come to reckoning for the all-rounder's role after an impressive Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22 season.
Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday backed the return of 31-year-old star to the Indian team after a gap of seven years to fill the role of a fast-bowling all-rounder, which the team has missed since Hardik Pandya's injury issues. 

Dhawan, who made his international debut in 2016 for India, played only three matches - two ODIs and one T20I all in the same year before falling out of contention. But the Himachal Pradesh all-rounder has come to reckoning for the all-rounder's role after an impressive Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22 season. 

He had emerged as the second-highest run-getter behind Ruturaj Gaikwad in the tournament, scoring 458 runs in eight innings for Himachal Pradesh at 76.33 with five half-centuries. He also picked 16 wickets in the tournament to finish as the third-highest wicket-taker.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar highlighted the importance of an all-rounder in the Indian team, hailing their role as the key behind the two World Cup victories. 

“Rishi Dhawan has previously played for India, probably 5-6 years back. And the way he has performed this time...you said it right, India do need a fast-bowling all-rounder. I have always said this that India's success in World Cups...look at 1983, 1985, 2011 and 2013...whenever there is an all-rounder in the team, the captain and the selection committee have more options in hand,” he said.  

Gavaskar feels that if the management can have a word with Dhawan on his role upon given the opportunity, he would definitely make the most of it.  

“So the form in which Rishi Dhawan is in this season, I definitely feel that he should be given an opportunity, a responsibility and he should be told that we are depending on you and the fact that India need all-rounders, someone who can bat at No.6 or 7 and open or be the first-change bowler, if he is said this then even he would make the most of the opportunity then,” he said. 

 

Topics
indian cricket team
