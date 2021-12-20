India's Tour of South Africa: All matches to be played behind closed doors owing to increasing Covid case

Spectators will not be allowed at all the venues for the impending cricket matches between India and South Africa, confirmed Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday (December 20). The decision has been taken owing to rise on Covid cases in South Africa. India will play three Tests and three ODIs against South Africa with the tour beginning December 26.

CSA informed that it was a joint decision by the two cricketing bodies and has been taken to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment.

Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer said, “We acknowledge the interest expressed by the fans and other stakeholders on being able to return to stadiums and want to assure all cricket fans that this decision was not taken lightly, but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons. Consequently, we urge all sport lovers to exercise absolute care, during these extraordinary times. I also wish to take this time to urge all South Africans to continue spreading the positive messages of VACCINATION, VACCINATION AND VACCINATION, because this is the only way that we can truly get our country back into its high economic activity, which will assist government to open up the economy and all its forms of economic activity, including allowing greater numbers of fans back into stadiums.”

Earlier in the evening. the board had called off the 2021 edition of the Mzansi Super League. The third season of the tournament, which was initially slated to be played in November last year, was postponed due to pandemic and scheduled for February 2022.

On Sunday, the board had called off remaining round of CSA four-day franchise series, South Africa's premier domestic competition.

