...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi strategy: Youngster’s debut on hold as a management firm on Samson, Abhishek

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's entry into India's T20 lineup is uncertain as team management prioritises established players Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 02:20 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for India? That seems to be the question on every Indian cricket fan's mind. He may have earned his place in the squad on the back of some incredible performances, but as it turns out, Sooryavanshi's entry into the Playing XI could be trickier than initially thought. What does it take for a 15-year-old to break into a champion side, let alone a World Cup-winning one? Well, the team management has spoken. And for Sooryavanshi, the message is simple: patience.

It could be a while before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi features in India's Playing XI(AFP)

In the two games against Ireland, which India lost, Sooryavanshi was made to wait as trusted openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson kept their places. While Abhishek managed 49 in the first T20I in Belfast, Samson endured a forgettable series with scores of 5 and 0 as India slumped to an embarrassing defeat. Even so, do not expect drastic changes when the team heads to England for five T20Is. According to assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, the management is prepared to persist with Samson and Abhishek, meaning Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his opportunity.

“So as ready as Vaibhav is and as excited as we all are to see him play, he’s got to go through the same process and bide his time. But certainly, no question about how good he is and how ready he is,” added ten Doeschate.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi Ryan ten Doeschate india vs ireland india vs england
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi strategy: Youngster’s debut on hold as a management firm on Samson, Abhishek
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.