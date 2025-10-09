India's XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: Sai Sudharsan under pressure, Axar Patel pushing Nitish Kumar Reddy

India showed off the vast quality they hold over West Indies at the moment as Shubman Gill’s men thumped the visiting Windies by an innings and 140 runs to win the first Test match of this two-game series. In truth, it was never even really a contest: India ran through the Windies batting in a session and a half, piled on the runs with three different centurions, and then wrapped up the match with two and a half days still to spare. India's probable playing XI for second Test match vs West Indies in New Delhi.(AFP)

Now as the series heads to New Delhi and the Arun Jaitley Stadium, India will want another quick, clinical, clean victory, with points in the World Test Championship on the line. India have found a very solid balance despite being a little all-rounder heavy, but that does provide depth to the order and multiple options tot urn to with the ball.

As a result, too many changes shouldn’t be expected in this team. Spin heavy ploy might still be the way to go, even if the pacers did look good, Mohammed Siraj in particular is beginning to pick up a lot of the burden and shining while doing so. Kuldeep Yadav marked his return to the Test XI and also looked in very good rhythm, and might hold onto his place, while Ravindra Jadeja brings heaps of experience to the team with his all-round game that just seems to grow every match.

Only a couple of players are on some shaky ground in this XI at the moment. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been a favourite for Gautam Gambhir, his pace-bowling all-round skill meaning he can bat lower down the order. But with another elite spinning all-rounder in Axar Patel in the wings, he knows he has to perform.

Further up the order, Sai Sudharsan’s gamble remains a work in progress, and he tries to find his footing at the international level. He should maintain his place today as he has been promised time and faith, but with Dhruv Jurel looking like a terrific Test batter in Rishabh Pant in line to return vs South Africa, a big performance is needed from Sudharsan if he wants to keep that number three spot as his own.

India's predicted playing XI, 2nd Test vs West Indies

India probable XI, second Test match vs WI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj