...
...
Next Story

India-Sri Lanka ODI: Visakhapatnam replaces Delhi as venue for series opener

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Visakhapatnam

Published on: Nov 5, 2026, 18:49:04 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for December 13, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam following a request from the DDCA due to potential weather disruptions and proposed stadium renovation work.

India will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka in December (AP)
India will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka in December (AP)

More to follow…

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

indian cricket teamindia vs sri lanka
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams, players update on Hindustan Times.
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams, players update on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cricket/India-Sri Lanka ODI: Visakhapatnam replaces Delhi as venue for series opener
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks