India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 3: Australia extend lead to 197 after India manage 244
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 12:34 PM
Stumps on Day 3, Australia lead by 197
End of Day 3. Australia finish on 103/2, lead India by 197 runs at stumps. All three sessions of the day belonging to Australia. First, they dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and ran Hanuma Vihari out before lunch. In the second session, they rolled over the Indian batsmen to acquire a first innings lead of 94 runs. In the final one, despite losing two early wickets, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne batted on to add 68 runs for the third wicket to take the lead near 200. Of course, injuries to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja did not make things easy for India, but their lengths could have been a lot better. None the less, it's been Australia's day, and India need to pick up as many wickets as possible as quickly as possible if they are to have a chance in this game. That's it from us. We'll bring you updates from Day 4 tomorrow morning, with the first ball planned to be bowled at 4:30 AM
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 12:31 PM
Shot, Labuschagne!
Ah, what a delightful stroke that is from Marnus Labuschagne. On the pads from Navdeep Saini and the batsman pierces the gap on the leg side for four. His sixth four of the innings so far.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 12:29 PM
Can India break this partnership?
With roughly 10 minutes left in the day, if India can find a way to break this partnership, they'll head into Day 4 with plenty of confidence. The lead is already nearing 200 and the more Australia get, it will slowly bat India out of the contest. The surface will not be ideal for India to bat fourth, or any team for that matter. Australia 98/2, with a lead of 192 runs.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 12:22 PM
What a list to top
Ashwin leads a list that comprises some phenomenal names. The other four are among the top five Test wickets takers of all time.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 12:17 PM
Nathan Lyon is padded up
Is Australia preparing him to be the nightwatchman in case a wicket goes down? There's still 15 overs to go after this but it's unlikely we'll get all of them given there's some 15 minutes of play left in the day. With just one spinner effectively, it will be tough for India to bowl those 15 overs.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 12:15 PM
Saini oversteps, Smith collects FOUR
Another loose ball from the India quick. Oversteps and bowls a overpitches a ball to a batsman who looks well set. Smith gets his front leg out and thumps a sweetly timed cover drive.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 12:03 PM
Fifty partnership up between Smith, Labuschagne
Smith and Labuschagne complete a triple runs and with that the fifty partnership is up between these two batsmen. Australia's lead continues to stretch - 180 at the moment. Australia 86/2 after 24 overs. They continue to score at over 3.50 runs an over.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:52 AM
Booming cover drive for FOUR
Shot! Second boundary for Steve Smith as he crunches a cracking four off Bumrah through extra cover. Not a bad ball but Smith gets in the line of it so well and follows it with a lovely bit of timing.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:35 AM
Bumrah to Labuschagne: FOUR
Too leg-sidish from Bumrah as he returns for his second spell. On Labuschagne's pads and the batsman flicks the ball nonchalantly for his fifth boundary of the innings. Terrific stuff. Australia now lead by over 150 runs.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Ponting reflects...
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:28 AM
Saini to Labuschagne: FOUR
And he loses his length again. Pitched in short, without much bounce and Labuschagne does the rest. Spanking pull shot for another boundary. Australia have been brilliant with their pulls in this innings.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:27 AM
EDGED but falls just short
A thick outside edge flies off the bat of Marnus Labuschagne but falls short of a diving Ajinkya Rahane at gully.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:20 AM
Full Toss: FOUR
A freebie by Ashwin after the drinks interval. Drifts a full toss on Labuschagne's pads and he sweeps it powerfully through backward square leg.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:18 AM
Saini finding his rhythm
After that short and wide ball to Labuschagne, Navdeep Saini has been a lot better in his last two overs, pulling his length back and bowling a tighter line. He's kept Smith tight on his toes, with the awkward bounce troubling him on one occasion. Just one runs given in his last two overs. Australia 41/2, lead b 135 runs.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:09 AM
Review by India
Ashwin rapped Smith on the pads as the batsmen went for a hoick, but he was too far down leg. It looked not out to the naked eye, yet Ashwin convinced Rahane to review it. And the India captain caved. The ball pitched in line but the ball tracker reckons it would have kissed the leg stump. Review retained.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:58 AM
OUT! Ashwin gets Warner for 10th time in Test
Ashwin strikes in his first over. Warner misses the sweep and is given out LBW. He took the review but the ball was clipping the top of off. And since the umpire's call was out, it doesn't matter. That's the 10th time Ashwin has dismissed Warner in Tests, the most he's dismissed any batsman in the format. Australia retain the review however. Warner out for 13, Australia 35/2
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:53 AM
Saini comes on, offer Labuschagne a gift
He was guilty of being short in the first innings, and Navdeep Saini has begun bowling in the second dig similarly. Short and wide outside off and Labuschagne latches on to it for a cracking cut shot that brings him a four.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:47 AM
Labuschagne pulls for FOUR
Not great bowling from India. Too short in length and with limited pace in the wicket, it's allowing Australian batsmen to rock back and play their shots. Siraj drops it short and Labuschagne swivels across to play a beautiful pull shot that brings him four runs.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:41 AM
Bumrah to Warner: FOUR
Fullish delivery and Warner creams a boundary down the ground. The ball continues to stay low.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:37 AM
Wicket! Pucovski out caught behind
Siraj strikes. Pucovski out caught behind for 10. Good length delivery that holds its line. Pucovski plays too straight and the ball clips off the edge into the safe hands of Wriddhiman Saha, who takes a fine catch diving to his right. Australia 16/1
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:27 AM
Warner off the mark
It's taken him 12 balls but David Warner is off the mark with a couple of runs, piercing the gap on the off side where a plethora of Indian fielders are standing. Australia 12/0 after 4, with the lead over 100.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:26 AM
First signs of pitch deterioration
Siraj bowled to Warner a ball that kept awfully low. Fortunately for Warner, the ball was outside off. Had it been on the stumps, Warner would have been a goner the ball stayed so low. Worrying signs for Australia but even more concerning for India, who will bat fourth in this Test.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:22 AM
Bumrah to Pucovski: FOUR
Lovely, crisp cut shot from the debutant. Bumrah offers Pucovski room and the batsman obliges. Made a lovely sound as the ball left the bat. Two fours for the young Australian opener.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:12 AM
First FOUR for Australia
Australia are away. Short ball from Jasprit Bumrah and Will Pucovski pulls it for a four to get off the mark in style. Pucovski loses his balance and falls on the pitch but gets enough behind the stroke.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:07 AM
Wriddhiman Saha will keep wicket for India, Warner and Pucovski walk out
Australia all set to stretch their lead. David Warner and Will Pucovski walk out, as does the Indian team with Wriddhiman Saha donning the wicketkeeping gloves. Jasprit Bumrah is going to start for India. 42 overs left in the day. Based on this session, the outcome of the match could be guessed.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:59 AM
Oh dear
The last two Indian players who were previously taken for scans have been ruled out. India would desperately hope Pant doesn't join the list.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:49 AM
India ALL OUT for 244
That's it. The final wicket goes down. India all out for 244 in their first innings. Siraj nicks Cummins behind for his fourth wicket. He took the review and even though there was nothing on the Hotspot, the Snicko showed a spike, signalling the end of the innings. Australia take a 94-run first-innings lead.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:42 AM
Green to Jadeja: FOUR
The final ball of the over. Jadeja would have preferred a single to keep himself on strike but gets the opportunity to crack a boundary. Siraj on strike now against Cummins and Pat will be eyeing that fast, fiery yorker.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:39 AM
India now trail by less than 100
Jadeja's lusty blows has brought the deficit down to under a 100, but none the less, Australia will be happy with this lead unless Jadeja can work a miracle and dig India out of this hole. They currently trail by 8 which is pretty hand on this surface.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:36 AM
The gloves are back on
The left thumb has been taped but it doesn't look too great though. He had a tough time getting those gloves back on but Jadeja isn't going to let the pain take over. Trust a few more bouncers to come to him though.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:34 AM
Jadeja being looked after
Short ball from Starc and Jadeja is hit on his left thumb. It appears swollen and he is getting it checked by the physio. What's worse, it's Jadeja's bowling arm that has taken the blow. Doesn't look too good at the moment.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:32 AM
Starc to Jadeja: SIX, FOUR
Some explosive batting here by Jadeja. Knowing there's not much left to do, he is going after the bowling. A bouncer from Starc sees Jadeja play the hook shot for a six over fine leg. Next ball, Jadeja brings out the pull shot and the ball, after a top, edge goes towards the same area on one bounce. Useful runs for India
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:28 AM
Green to Siraj: FOUR
Woah! Where did that come from? India's No. 11 Mohammed Siraj plays a cut shot that would remind the onlookers of any top order batsman. Cracking boundary, right off the middle of the bat. India need a few of these if they are to narrow the deficit.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:24 AM
Consecutive fours for Jadeja
With the last wicket remaining, Jadeja has no options left than going for shots. Gives himself room and bludgeons Starc down the ground for a four. Jadeja tries to repeat it the following ball, only this time it's an inside edge that beats Tim Paine and goes for four.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:21 AM
Another Run-Out
Can you believe it? A third run out for India in the innings. You can understand Ravindra Jadeja trying to keep most of the strike to himself but that is just atrocious running. Full credit to Marnus Labuschagne, who nails a direct hit. India 215/9.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:14 AM
4 wickets lost for 15 runs
It's gone downhill for India after Australia took the second new ball. After two body blows in the form of Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissals, Australia have not allowed India's tail to wag, picking up two more. Clinical stuff. India still trail by over 100 runs at this moment.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:12 AM
GONE! India eight down
Another wicket goes down, the 8th of the innings with just 210 on board. After peppering Saini with the short ball, he lands one just around his waist and the batsman gives catching practice to the man at forward short leg.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:07 AM
Cummins with the edge over Pujara
There's a reason Pat Cummins is the No. 1 Test bowler in the world. He's dominated Cheteshwar Pujara in this series and by quote some margin. What a bowler to have for any captain.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 09:00 AM
Wicket! Ashwin run out
A second run out in the innings for India. Ravindra Jadeja plays the ball wide of mid off and calls for a single. Ashwin, not the quickest of runners, fails to reach the striker's end in time. Labuschagne collects a bullet throw from Cummins and Ashwin is short. India 206/7
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:53 AM
Lyon to Ashwin: FOUR
Ashwin shows intent. Comes down to wicket to Nathan Lyon and drills the ball down the ground for his second four. He has four Test centuries mind you and right now will be a great time for him to produce one of those. India 206/6, trail by 132 runs.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:44 AM
Ashwin off the mark with a boundary
R Ashwin gets his first runs, and it's via a decent cover drive that fetches him a boundary. With that, the 200 comes up for India as well, although they still trail Australia by 136 runs with four wickets left.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:36 AM
OUT! Pujara nicks to Paine
Oh dear! That's another wicket down as Cheteshwar Pujara departs. Cummins has done it again. Sticks to the line outside off but darts this one a lot closer to Pujara. The ball bounces a bit more and Pujara can't do much other than edging it to captain Tim Paine. The No. 1 Test bowler in the world does it again. India 195/6, lose two wickets without a run being added.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:32 AM
OUT! Pant edges to slips
Gone! A booming drive outside off from Rishabh Pant but the ball flies off the edge straight into the hands of David Warner at first. Another start missed by Pant. The partnership ends at 53. India lose their fifth wicket for 195. Australia with a timely wicket with the second new ball.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:28 AM
Fifty for Pujara, Played
A half-century for Cheteshwar Pujara, off 174 balls. That's the slowest fifty of his career but one that's been extremely important for India.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:26 AM
Cummins to Pujara: FOUR
A ball after Pujara gets hit on his left shoulder, the batsman opens the face of the bat and the ball races between slips and gully for a boundary. He moves to 49. The strike-rate has been a bit concerning for Pujara but as far as the bigger picture goes, India won't mind it.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:19 AM
Flirting with danger
Loose from Pant. Goes after a wide ball and immediately regrets it. The face says it all. Pant's left arm has been taped up but he does appear a bit uncomfortable after that blow to the arm. India will hope Pant gets over it soon and gets on with it.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:11 AM
Pant cops a blow to his arm
Cummins pitches it short. Pant goes for a half-hearted pull but misses it and the ball hits him on the left elbow it seems. Pant has gone down on the ground in pain and is being looked after by the team physio. Remember he isn't wearing an arm guard. Play halted as Pant receives some attention.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:08 AM
Pat Cummins comes on
With Starc sticking to an outside off stump line to Pujara in the last two overs, he has been replaced by Pat Cummins. Straightaway comes round the wicket to Pant, hoping the angle the ball into the left-hander. Beats Pant outside off as the batsman attempts a flashy drive.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:04 AM
The Pant effect
He may not be the purest wicketkeeper around but Rishabh Pant does make a difference to the team. India's scoring rate has jumped since his arrival. He is 34 off 52 currently as India continue to rebuild after those couple of early wickets in the day.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 07:56 AM
Hazlewood to Pant: FOUR
Slightly short and outside off. Pant, who initially looked like leaving the ball, gets underneath it at the last moment and chops it between slips and gully. Trust Pant to play such strokes, let alone against the new ball. India continue to get runs. The partnership has reached 45 off 89 balls.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 07:47 AM
Tidy start by Lyon
A tidy start to the second session with Nathan Lyon bowling a tight over to Cheteshwar Pujara. Just one off it. 80 overs bowled and the second new ball is now available for Australia.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 07:40 AM
Second session about to get underway
We're all set for the afternoon session on Day 3, which is expected to be two-hour long. The final session may once again go up to 2/5 hours since we're still making up for the last time on Day 1. None the less, an important session for India coming up, with Australia all set to take the second new ball.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 07:27 AM
How good was Hazlewood with that direct hit?
Unnecessary single. With a wicket already down, whether it was the right call to go for that risky single will remain debatable. Vihari is running out of chances in a team where it's already tough to retain places. Ask Mayank Agarwal.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 07:18 AM
A couple of nervy moments for Pant
Rishabh Pant had a few close calls against him. Here's one when he nearly played the ball to forward short leg. Fortunately for India, he's still out there.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 07:07 AM
Lunch on Day 3
That'll be the end of the first session on Day 3. India head into the lunch interval at 180/4 (Pujara 42*, Pant 29), still 158 runs behind Australia. A very hard-fought session that for both teams, but more so for India. Australia began mounting pressure early in the day with some disciplined bowling, getting rewarded with two early wickets. Ajinkya Rahane chopped on and Hanuma Vihari was run out. But from there, a promising partnership took over, with Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara added 38 unbeaten runs off 78 balls.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 06:59 AM
Labuschagne with his gentle leg-spin
Marnus Labuschagne has got the entire world talking about his batting in his short career so far but at the same time he's a decent leg-spinner too. In his first appeal, there was a huge caught behind appeal against Pant, so convincing that Tim Paine even went upstairs. However, there was nothing on either Snicko or Hotspot to convince the umpire to change his call.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 06:55 AM
Quick single
Great running between the wickets from Pant and Pujara. Steal a single. Pant taps the ball to mid-off and although the call was a bit late, he and Pujara complete it easily in the end.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 06:46 AM
Shot, Pant
There's another example of it. Pant is not holding back. Short ball from Mitchell Starc and the batsman gets on top of the ball and plays a fine cut shot that brings him four more. India 173/4 after 75 overs.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 06:45 AM
Pant sweeps, gets FOUR
Ah, that's why Rishabh Pant is in that team. The swag and the positive approach. He won't back down if there's a loose ball on offer. Like that one. Full and on his legs, and Pant brings out a powerful sweep shot to hammer the ball for a boundary. His second four of this innings.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 06:36 AM
Starc bouncer pins Pant on the glove
A vicious bouncer from Starc forces Rishabh Pant to take evasive action. The balls knocks Pant on the glove as he tries to sway away but thankfully lands in no man's land. India having to deal with a few really quality overs from the Aussies.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 06:36 AM
Lyon to Pujara: FOUR
He's batting a lot more freely today, is Cheteshwar Pujara. He's uses his feet to great use to get to the pitch of the ball in this innings but on this occasion, as the ball is slightly short, he is equally quick to rock back on the backfoot and pummel a four through covers.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 06:29 AM
While we were away...
While we were away due to some technical difficulties, Cheteshwar Pujara got going with a few boundaries, but India suffered another blow. Hanuma Vihari, opting for a quick single off the bowling of Nathan Lyon, was run out by a phenomenal direct hit from Josh Hazlewood at mid-off. India four wickets down.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 05:29 AM
Consecutive maidens for Australia
Nathan Lyon backs up Hazlewood's good first over with an equally good one, bowls a maiden to Hanuma Vihari. India 118/3.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 05:26 AM
A maiden from Hazlewood
A good start from Hazelwood, a maiden to start his spell. Australia have their first change in the bowling today. Hazlewood has replaced Pat Cummins, who bowled a fantastic first spell.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 05:18 AM
Australia lose a review
Wickets missing, it would have gone over so Australia lose a review. Perhaps Australia went for the review thinking there was some bat. You can't blame them to be honest. It was indeed close to the bat but didn't touch. Cheteshwar Pujara survives.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 05:12 AM
Rahane departs
BOWLED! Ajinkya Rahane chops it onto his stumps. Pat Cummins has struck for Australia. The short ball tactic has worked. He pitched it short, it came back in, Rahane tried to cut it but ended up getting an inside edge. India lose their third wicket.
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 05:06 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 live score
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have taken India past 100 and are looking solid on Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.