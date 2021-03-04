Home / Cricket / Ind vs Eng Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1: England win toss, elect to bat first
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(REUTERS)
Live

Ind vs Eng Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1: England win toss, elect to bat first

  • India vs England Live Cricket Score: Joe Root has won the toss and England elected to bat first. India will look to secure its place in the World Test Championship final with a win or draw against the visitors in the fourth Test. Follow all the updates from IND vs ENG fourth Test here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:17 AM IST

India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score: Follow full scorecard updates of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 04 Mar 2021 09:12 AM

    India would have batted first too

    Virat Kohli said at the toss that he would have also liked to bat first on this wicket. England have a chance to put up a big score before the ball starts turning on the Ahmedabad surface.

  • Thu, 04 Mar 2021 09:05 AM

    1 change for Team India

    IND (Playing XI): Kohli (c), Rohit, Gill, Pujara, Rahane, Pant (wk), Ashwin, Patel, Sundar, Ishant, Siraj

  • Thu, 04 Mar 2021 09:03 AM

    2 changes in England team

    ENG (Playing XI): Root(c), Sibley, Crawley, Bairstow, Stokes, Pope, Foakes(w), Lawrence, Bess, Leach, Anderson

  • Thu, 04 Mar 2021 09:01 AM

    Toss!

    Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the fourth test.

  • Thu, 04 Mar 2021 08:59 AM

    Pitch report

    It has been reported that the pitch for the fourth test has more grass on it than the last match.

  • Thu, 04 Mar 2021 08:57 AM

    How will the pitch behave?

    The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been talked about a lot since the third Test. So how would the pitch behave in the last Test?

  • Thu, 04 Mar 2021 08:37 AM

    One change likely for India

    With Bumrah taking a personal leave, Umesh Yadav is expected to be drafted into the line-up for the fourth Test.

  • Thu, 04 Mar 2021 08:25 AM

    India vs England 4th Test Day 1 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England. India won the third Test by 10 wickets and took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. For the visitors, this is a chance to get one back against their opponents after the humiliation in the last two Tests.

IND USA
