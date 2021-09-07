INDW vs AUSW: WV Raman hopeful of positive results, Snehal Pradhan lauds the rise of the Australian team

India women's upcoming Tour of Australia is being looked forward to eagerly by cricket fans and experts around the world. After all, two nations with immense success in the past will locks horns with each other on Down Under. Sharing their thoughts on the tour are WV Raman and Snehal Pradhan.

Raman, who is the India women's team former head coach, spoke about India's prospects in the day-night Test against Australia. He said that he is confident of a positive outcome from the game.

ALSO READ| ICC Rankings: India's Shafali Verma retains no 1 spot in T20I batting rankings

“They stand a good chance and as far as Test match is concerned, the more they play, the better they will become. It will be challenging in Australia because that’s a very good side and they’re really hardcore professionals in the way they play and their system is concerned, they are really really up there but Indians will definitely challenge them,” Raman told Sony Sports Network.

Former India cricketer Snehal Pradhan, when asked about the rise of Australian cricket to another level, said:

"Yeah absolutely because what you’re seeing now is a country that has not 20 players or not 20 contracted professionals but it has got 100 contracted players with each player in the Women’s big bash able to earn enough from that domestic tournament and Australia’s other domestic tournaments which state conducts who play cricket full time and that’s why I think Australia will be the bigger challenge.

“I think the difference between Australia and every other team is that Australia are very deliberately producing top class fast bowlers. You have got Tayla Vlaeminck, Maitlan Brown, they are both being blooded into the international setup and at birth, day-night test match, and players who can bowl 5 kilometers quicker than everyone else. I think, that’s going to be the big challenge."

India will play three ODIs, a one-off Test, and a three-match T20Is series. The tour will begin with the first ODI on September 21.