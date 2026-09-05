IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Match gets underway; Kranti Gaud to bowl first over
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Catch the live updates from the India-Pakistan match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Here we are again. India vs Pakistan in Dubai. India have already reached the semifinals, following their 137-run win over Hong Kong the other day. They had beaten Thailand in their opener. Pakistan should also advance from this group. Even if they lose today, which is quite likely, they will still have a game against Hong Kong to win and reach the last four. Anyway, it's India vs Pakistan, and there is no bigger rivalry than this across sports. The match is likely to engage at least 1.75 billion people in the subcontinent, if not more....Read More
India allrounder Deepti Sharma is buoyant ahead of the game. "Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whenever we have won against them, whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that's it," Deepti said on the eve of the match yesterday.
"The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both are balanced. The one who has a good day tries to do better and take the game further. And those around her, they try to stay positive," she added.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 5 Sept 2026, 08:01:40 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Here we go
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Kranti Gaud starts with a wide.
- 5 Sept 2026, 07:55:49 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: National anthems underway
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: It's Pakistan first. Good crowd today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India now. Players look awfully serious. Probably, the pressure of the game! Even the Pakistani players were quite serious during their national anthe
- {{^htLoading}}
- 5 Sept 2026, 07:48:17 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet's 150th game as T20I captain, first ever
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: “Great achievement. But the key is keep enjoying yourself on the field and I try to do that,” she said at the toss. And she doesn't want Pakistan to score too many. “We'll try to restrict them for a short total, so there won't be pressure while chasing,” she added.
- 5 Sept 2026, 07:45:20 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What Fatima Sana said at the toss
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: “We're gonna bat first because we want to put a maximum total here. [Did the last game influence this decision?] Yeah, because we know we have a good bowling side, so we will try to restrict them. [How have you addressed the batting wobble?] We had a good chat with the team and we just want to play according to the pitch.”
- {{^htLoading}}
- 5 Sept 2026, 07:37:33 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing XIs
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani
- 5 Sept 2026, 07:32:30 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan opt to bat!
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana wins the toss and decides to bat. Pakistan are unchanged for this game, informs the captain. No changes for India either, says Harmanpreet Kaur.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 5 Sept 2026, 07:27:29 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Probable XIs
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Pratika Rawal, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Bharti Fulmali, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Prema Rawat, 9 Kranti Gaud, 10 N Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma
Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali (wk), 2 Shawaal Zulfiqar, 3 Gull Feroza, 4 Ayesha Zafar, 5 Sadaf Shamas, 6 Fatima Sana (capt), 7 Umm-e-Hani, 8 Eyman Fatima, 9 Tuba Hassan, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadia Iqbal
- 5 Sept 2026, 07:12:00 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Head-to-Head
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India have a clear advantage having won 14 games and lost just three. Earlier this year at Edgbaston, India beat Pakistan by 64 runs in the T20 World Cup. Chasing 171 to win, thPakistan folded for just 106.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 5 Sept 2026, 06:56:44 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What Ayesha Zafar said ahead of the match
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: "Yes, it is India vs Pakistan, but this is just another match. We taking one match at a time. It is our second match [having beaten Thailand in their first], so we are hoping to put up a good show and eventually win it,” the Pakistan batting allrounder said.
- 5 Sept 2026, 06:45:35 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India will be under pressure
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Even though they have reached the semis! Practically it's a dead rubber for them but then India-Pakistan matches are important on so many other fronts. If they lose today, fans will quicky forget what they did against Thailand and Hong Kong.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 5 Sept 2026, 06:38:56 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pitches largely slow
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: The pitches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium are largely slow in nature. India have some really fantastic spinners in Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma. Pakistan, on the other hand, have Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu. Don't expect a high-scoring encounter.
- 5 Sept 2026, 06:35:17 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India's squad
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal
- {{^htLoading}}
- 5 Sept 2026, 05:41:01 PM IST
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the all-important India-Pakistan encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned. The match will kick off at 8:00 pm. The toss time is 07:30 pm.