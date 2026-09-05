IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Match gets underway; Kranti Gaud to bowl first over

India allrounder Deepti Sharma is buoyant ahead of the game. "Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whenever we have won against them, whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that's it," Deepti said on the eve of the match yesterday.

"The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both are balanced. The one who has a good day tries to do better and take the game further. And those around her, they try to stay positive," she added.