Home / Cricket / In-form Sunil Narine won't make T20 World Cup cut, confirms Kieron Pollard
cricket

In-form Sunil Narine won't make T20 World Cup cut, confirms Kieron Pollard

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine ((IPL/File Photo))
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine decimated the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, helping his side inch close to secure the final berth at the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Narine emerged to be a big plus in both the departments as he took 4/21 in his four overs and with the bat he hit Daniel Christian for three consecutive sixes, which swung the contest completely into KKR's favour.

However, the 33-year-old has not been considered in the 15-man West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts from October 17 in UAE. With Narine getting back in the old groove, many would have expected West Indies to make a final tweak in their squad but captain Kieron Pollard has confirmed that there won't be any changes in the side.

"If I add my two cents or my words on how his non-inclusion came about, then it could be spun - just like how he's bowling on these Sharjah wickets - in all different directions. Let's deal with the fifteen guys that we have here at this moment in time, which is more important, and see if we can rally around these guys and see if we can defend our title," Pollard was quoted as saying in a report on ESPNCricinfo.com.

RELATED STORIES

"I think people have explained the reason for his non-inclusion at this point in time. For me personally, I know Sunil Narine as a friend first, before an international cricketer. We grew up playing cricket together. He is a world-class cricketer," he added.

Narine will be seen in action in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals and the team will hope for a similar show from the West Indies all-rounder.

Topics
sunil narine t20 world cup kolkata knight riders ipl 2021
