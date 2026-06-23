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Injured again, Reddy ruled out of UK T20 leg

India’s T20 plans face a setback as Nitish Reddy is ruled out due to injury, replaced by Suryansh Shedge, raising concerns over team balance.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 04:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: India’s T20 plans were heavily impacted after fast bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy was ruled out of the entire T20 leg of the UK tour involving two matches against Ireland and five matches against England.

Nitish Kumar Reddy during a practice session ahead of the Test against Afghanistan. (PTI)

“Nitish reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series,” a BCCI statement said.

Reddy’s absence leaves India without a pace bowling all-rounder, as Hardik Pandya was earlier ruled out. Pandya is undergoing rehab for his back and quadricep injury. The selectors named Mumbai’s Suryansh Shedge as Reddy’s replacement. Shedge, though, like Shivam Dube who is also in the squad, is a batting all-rounder.

Reddy was developing as an all-rounder and seen as a cover for Hardik, but his frequent injuries are a worrying sign. Over the last two years, Reddy’s body has been battered with injuries, including hernia, side strain, knee, neck spasm and now quadriceps.

Shedge earned his call-up after some good performances for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka. Batting in the middle order, the 23-year-old scored 147 runs in five matches and also chipped in with the ball, bowling 23 overs across the tournament.

 
nitish reddy
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