INR 1 crore doubled in one night: Abhishek Sharma's 135 gives SRH dream return on investment

Abhishek Sharma’s 135 not out against the Delhi Capitals gave Sunrisers Hyderabad more than a match-winning innings. It delivered one of the biggest single-night value spikes by a top-order batter this IPL season.

Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century vs DC.(ANI Pic Service)

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Abhishek entered the game with a season valuation of ₹14 crore. In a 14-match league split, his cost per league game is ₹1 crore. Against Delhi, his estimated match worth climbed to ₹1.95 crore, leaving SRH with a profit of ₹ 95.16 lakh from the night.

A premium batter produced a premium return

The innings sits cleanly on the numbers. Abhishek made 135 off 68 balls, struck at 198.53, hit 10 fours and 10 sixes, and scored 55.79% of SRH’s 242/2 on his own. Out of his 135 runs, 100 came in boundaries. That means 74.07% of his scoring came through fours and sixes.

The pressure came in waves and never really eased. He scored 34 off 15 in the Powerplay at a strike rate of 226.67. He added 26 off 15 in overs 7 to 11. Then came the decisive stretch: 55 off 21 in overs 12 to 16 at 261.90. By then, the innings had moved from big to match-warping.

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{{^usCountry}} His scoring spread made the damage even harder to absorb. He took 43 off 15 from Nitish Rana, 24 off 15 from T Natarajan, 23 off 11 from Mukesh Kumar, 22 off 17 from Lungi Ngidi, 12 off 5 from Kuldeep Yadav and 11 off 5 from Axar Patel. Delhi did not have a bowling route out of the problem. How the ₹ 1.95 crore figure was built {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His scoring spread made the damage even harder to absorb. He took 43 off 15 from Nitish Rana, 24 off 15 from T Natarajan, 23 off 11 from Mukesh Kumar, 22 off 17 from Lungi Ngidi, 12 off 5 from Kuldeep Yadav and 11 off 5 from Axar Patel. Delhi did not have a bowling route out of the problem. How the ₹ 1.95 crore figure was built {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A ₹14 crore player, spread across 14 league matches, costs ₹1 crore per match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A ₹14 crore player, spread across 14 league matches, costs ₹1 crore per match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The return side is built by converting the overall match influence into rupee value. In Abhishek’s case, the innings drove the bulk of that number, but the full estimate also captured his additional contribution in the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The return side is built by converting the overall match influence into rupee value. In Abhishek’s case, the innings drove the bulk of that number, but the full estimate also captured his additional contribution in the field. {{/usCountry}}

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His output for the game translated to a batting score of 42 and a fielding score of 6 (In our model). The innings also drew a heavy manual rating push due to its scale, control, and match impact. That took his final normalised monetary impact to 116, which converted to a match worth of ₹1.95 crore.

Once the ₹1 crore cost is removed, the surplus settles at ₹ 95.16 lakh.

SRH invested ₹1 crore in Abhishek Sharma for one league game and recovered nearly ₹2 crore in value by the close of play.

The investment that doubled overnight

In investment terms, this was the equivalent of putting ₹1 lakh into a stock at the opening bell and watching it climb to nearly ₹2 lakh before the market shut. The principal was ₹1 crore. The closing value was ₹1.95 crore.

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That is why the innings stands out even in a season full of fast scoring. This was not just a century. It was a near-doubling of match-day value on a premium base.

Generally, lower-cost players can throw up big percentage gains with one strong outing because their entry price is modest. Expensive players work under a different math. Their cost line is higher, so the performance has to be heavier, cleaner and more decisive to generate the same kind of surplus. Abhishek cleared that line comfortably.

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Why this innings carries balance-sheet weight

The final number was not inflated by empty volume. It came from dominance across the innings.

He controlled the start. He accelerated through the middle. He pushed the total into a zone that altered the shape of the chase. His boundary count gave SRH speed. His share of the total gave them substance. His spread against both pace and spin denied Delhi any tactical shelter.

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The outcome on the financial sheet reflects that control. Abhishek’s batting-only surplus stood at ₹37.01 lakh. His full match surplus rose to ₹95.16 lakh after the impact of the knock was folded in. The difference between those two figures captures the scale of the night as a whole.

For SRH, the reading is clean. Abhishek Sharma entered the match as a ₹14 crore asset with a ₹1 crore game cost. He finished it with an estimated return of ₹1.95 crore.

That is what franchises pay elite money for. Not just runs. Not just highlights. Nights when the investment almost doubles before the game is over.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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