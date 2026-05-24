INR 20 crore loss for LSG: Disastrous season with premium players causing biggest holes in balance sheet

Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2026 season has to be judged from the ambition with which they built it. This was not a squad assembled to float through the middle of the table and hope for a late push. LSG spent like a franchise trying to force its way into the serious end of the tournament. Rishabh Pant at ₹27 crore, Nicholas Pooran at ₹21 crore, Mayank Yadav at ₹11 crore, Mohammed Shami at ₹10 crore and Avesh Khan at ₹9.75 crore gave the side one of the heaviest premium cores in the league. That kind of auction profile leaves very little room for gentle interpretation. It demands results, because the entire structure is built on the assumption that the biggest names will become the biggest sources of value.

Rishabh Pant did not have the best of times in IPL 2026.(REUTERS)

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That is where LSG’s season falls apart. Their campaign is complete, so the monetary reading can no longer use rolling cost or possible future recovery as a cushion. The full auction spend has to be charged against the worth actually produced. On that basis, LSG spent ₹117.70 crore and generated ₹97.71 crore in realised monetary value. The final ledger closes at a ₹19.99 crore loss. For a side that invested this heavily, that is not a respectable near-miss. It is a poor return from a poor season.

The deeper problem is the location of the failure. LSG did not make a loss because every part of the squad collapsed. They made a loss because the players who controlled the budget failed to control the season. Their cheaper players repeatedly gave them value. Mitchell Marsh, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni kept the ledger from becoming far worse. Those performances mattered, but they also exposed the team’s biggest flaw. LSG’s best money was made by players who were never priced to carry the campaign, while the players bought to carry it turned into the heaviest drag on the side.

LSG paid like contenders and played like an imbalanced side

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{{^usCountry}} The most damning split in LSG’s monetary ledger comes from the top of the auction table. Their six most expensive players cost ₹87.35 crore and returned only ₹36.03 crore in realised worth. That bracket alone created a ₹51.32 crore loss, which became too large for the rest of the squad to repair. A franchise can absorb one expensive player missing his value line. It cannot absorb a premium group failing together, especially when that group was supposed to define both the cricketing identity and the financial logic of the squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most damning split in LSG’s monetary ledger comes from the top of the auction table. Their six most expensive players cost ₹87.35 crore and returned only ₹36.03 crore in realised worth. That bracket alone created a ₹51.32 crore loss, which became too large for the rest of the squad to repair. A franchise can absorb one expensive player missing his value line. It cannot absorb a premium group failing together, especially when that group was supposed to define both the cricketing identity and the financial logic of the squad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pant, Pooran, Mayank, Shami and Avesh were not minor inefficiencies. They were failed investments by the standard of their prices. Pant cost ₹27 crore and returned ₹14.28 crore in total worth, including captaincy value. Pooran cost ₹21 crore and returned ₹6.64 crore. Mayank cost ₹11 crore and finished with negative realised worth. Shami cost ₹10 crore and returned ₹4.47 crore. Avesh cost ₹9.75 crore and returned only ₹0.61 crore. Josh Inglis was the only player from the six most expensive names to finish in profit, but one profitable premium player could not balance a bracket that was bleeding almost everywhere else.LS {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pant, Pooran, Mayank, Shami and Avesh were not minor inefficiencies. They were failed investments by the standard of their prices. Pant cost ₹27 crore and returned ₹14.28 crore in total worth, including captaincy value. Pooran cost ₹21 crore and returned ₹6.64 crore. Mayank cost ₹11 crore and finished with negative realised worth. Shami cost ₹10 crore and returned ₹4.47 crore. Avesh cost ₹9.75 crore and returned only ₹0.61 crore. Josh Inglis was the only player from the six most expensive names to finish in profit, but one profitable premium player could not balance a bracket that was bleeding almost everywhere else.LS {{/usCountry}}

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LSG';s IPL 2026 season ledger. (HT Digital.)

That is what made LSG such a poor side in monetary terms. The expensive core did not merely underperform; it forced the rest of the squad into damage control. Every surplus created by the cheaper table was dragged back towards the losses at the top. Instead of premium players giving LSG their floor and bargain picks lifting their ceiling, the opposite happened. The cheaper players gave LSG their only real protection, while the premium players weakened the structure they were supposed to hold.

Marsh and the bargain table stopped the ledger from becoming uglier

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Mitchell Marsh was the clearest success in LSG’s season. At ₹3.40 crore, he produced ₹20.12 crore in worth and finished with a ₹16.72 crore profit. That is the kind of return that usually turns a squad’s economics in the right direction. He did not merely beat his price; he gave LSG a return that should have become the base of a strong season. Instead, his surplus was swallowed by losses elsewhere.

Prince Yadav’s season was another major value win. A ₹30 lakh player returning ₹8.15 crore across the campaign is outstanding squad economics. Mukul Choudhary cost ₹2.60 crore and generated ₹7.23 crore. Aiden Markram, made 11 appearances and returned ₹4.54 crore against a ₹2 crore price. Ayush Badoni also finished in profit, returning ₹6.02 crore against a ₹4 crore cost.

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These players did what the lower and middle tiers of a squad are supposed to do. They created surplus. They gave LSG real value. They prevented the season from becoming a complete monetary wreck. But that is also why the final verdict becomes harsher. LSG had enough bargain wins to build a better ledger, and still finished almost ₹20 crore in loss because the top of the squad kept dragging the number down.

The lower-cost group priced at ₹4 crore or below cost ₹26.15 crore and returned ₹58.68 crore. That is a ₹32.53 crore profit. In isolation, that is strong auction work. In the complete season picture, it became a rescue operation. LSG’s cheap players behaved like assets, but their premium players behaved like liabilities.

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Also Read: A profitable failure for CSK: INR 8 crore profit hides brutal IPL 2026 failure of expensive core

Pant and Pooran left LSG carrying a ₹ 27 crore hole

Rishabh Pant’s season cannot be protected by the fact that he had some value. The model credits him with ₹14.28 crore in total worth, including ₹4.96 crore from captaincy.

But he was a ₹27 crore player, and that price makes the judgement unavoidable. LSG did not pay that money for partial recovery. They paid it for a season-shaping asset. Pant recovered only 52.9% of his cost and finished with a ₹12.72 crore loss. For the most expensive player in the squad, that is a poor return.

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Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran shaped hole for LSG. (HT Digital)

Nicholas Pooran’s number is worse. He cost ₹21 crore and returned ₹6.64 crore, leaving a ₹14.36 crore loss and a recovery of only 31.6%. Together, Pant and Pooran cost ₹48 crore and returned ₹20.92 crore. Their combined deficit stood at ₹27.08 crore.

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That figure explains the entire shape of LSG’s failure. Marsh, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary and Markram produced serious positive value, but their work was being used to cover the gap created by two of the team’s biggest batting investments. A side cannot spend ₹48 crore on two premium batting names and receive less than half that value back. That is one of the main reasons the season failed.

The pace spend became a financial disaster

LSG’s bowling investment made the damage worse. Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan cost ₹30.75 crore between them and returned only ₹4.40 crore in realised worth. That is a catastrophic return for a pace group that was supposed to give the side wickets, pressure, availability and control.

Mayank’s ledger is the harshest. He cost ₹11 crore and finished with - ₹0.68 crore in worth across four appearances, leaving a ₹11.68 crore loss. Avesh cost ₹9.75 crore and returned ₹0.61 crore, recovering only 6.3% of his price. Shami was better, but still well below the standard required from a ₹10 crore player, returning ₹4.47 crore and finishing ₹5.53 crore short.

The bowling impact split underlines the problem. LSG’s batting impact stood at 2330.97, while their bowling impact was only 650.11. The expensive pace group was supposed to lift the weaker department. Instead, LSG got healthier bowling value from cheaper names such as Prince Yadav while the bowlers who shaped the budget delivered very little against their cost.

That made the side look even more poorly constructed. LSG did find some useful bowling value, but they found it away from the expensive contracts. The heavy pace investment did not lead the attack financially, and it did not give the ledger the support it needed. When a team spends more than ₹30 crore on three pace options and receives ₹4.40 crore back, the season is not unlucky. The season is badly hurt by its own construction.

The final verdict

LSG’s completed-season monetary ledger closes with a ₹19.99 crore loss after charging the full ₹117.70 crore auction cost. They generated ₹97.71 crore in realised worth and recovered 83% of their spend.

Those numbers do not describe a side that was close to getting it right. They describe a poor side with some profitable pieces. Marsh was excellent value. Prince Yadav was a superb bargain. Mukul Choudhary, Markram, Badoni and Inglis all gave LSG useful returns. But those wins were not enough because the expensive players failed too badly.

LSG squad economy map for IPL 2026. (HT Digital)

Pant and Pooran left a combined ₹27.08 crore hole. Mayank, Shami and Avesh turned a ₹30.75 crore pace investment into just ₹4.40 crore of worth. The cheaper players made money, but the premium players lost more of it.

That is the blunt reading of LSG’s season. They spent like a contender and produced like a flawed, poorly balanced side. Their value came from the wrong end of the auction table, their biggest names failed the ledger, and once the full auction bill came due, the season had no hiding place left.

Method note

This analysis uses LSG’s completed-season monetary ledger based on a model exclusively designed by the author. Since their IPL 2026 campaign is over, the full auction cost has been charged rather than rolling per-match cost. The monetary worth figures are model-based estimates used to assess cricketing return against auction investment, not official salary accounting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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