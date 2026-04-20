INR 96 lakh mistake: Rinku Singh receives early Diwali gift from Nandre Burger during KKR vs RR match

Kolkata Knight Riders’ first win of IPL 2026 turned on a single Rajasthan Royals mistake in Match 28. Chasing 156, KKR were 73 for 5 in the 11th over when Rinku Singh, on 8, was dropped at 10.6. Rajasthan had already damaged the chase, removed most of KKR’s main batting unit, and pushed the game into a zone where one more wicket could have exposed the lower order.

Nandre Burger drops Rinku Singh's catch in the KKR vs RR match.(PTI)

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Instead, Rinku stayed in, finished unbeaten on 53, and took KKR to a four-wicket win. The miss did not just change the direction of the chase. By our method, the batting value Rinku created after that dropped chance was worth ₹95.90 lakh.

A ₹ 95.90 worth drop

This was not a random miss in a high-scoring game where both teams were trading blows. Rajasthan had already set the match up well. Defending 155, they had reduced KKR to 70 for 5 by the 11th over. Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Rovman Powell were already out. The chase was fractured. KKR still needed stability, strike rotation, and a finisher to bat deep.

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{{^usCountry}} That is why the chance on the last delivery of the 11th over mattered so much. Rinku Singh was batting on 8 at 10.6, where the chance went down. From that point, the innings changed shape. He added 45 more runs, remained unbeaten, and became the batter who controlled the chase from there to the end. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is why the chance on the last delivery of the 11th over mattered so much. Rinku Singh was batting on 8 at 10.6, where the chance went down. From that point, the innings changed shape. He added 45 more runs, remained unbeaten, and became the batter who controlled the chase from there to the end. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, KKR made 88 runs after the missed chance. Rinku scored 45 of those himself. That means he contributed a little over 51 per cent of KKR’s runs after Rajasthan failed to take the catch. This was not a knock built around surviving at one end while someone else finished the job. The chase ran through him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, KKR made 88 runs after the missed chance. Rinku scored 45 of those himself. That means he contributed a little over 51 per cent of KKR’s runs after Rajasthan failed to take the catch. This was not a knock built around surviving at one end while someone else finished the job. The chase ran through him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That control became even clearer in how he paced the innings. After being dropped, Rinku struck seven boundaries, including five fours and two sixes. He faced 25 deliveries in that phase. He did not merely cash in at the very end. He held the chase together through the middle, absorbed pressure, and then released it once the target came back into KKR’s control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That control became even clearer in how he paced the innings. After being dropped, Rinku struck seven boundaries, including five fours and two sixes. He faced 25 deliveries in that phase. He did not merely cash in at the very end. He held the chase together through the middle, absorbed pressure, and then released it once the target came back into KKR’s control. {{/usCountry}}

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That is the part RR will regret most. At 73 for 5, the next wicket would not just have increased the asking rate. It would have forced KKR to rely on a far thinner batting lineup much earlier. Instead, RR gave another chance to the one batter most suited to manage that phase.

Our impact calculation method makes that point even sharper. Rinku’s total batting impact in the innings was 76.37, and 68.28 of that came after the dropped chance. So, nearly 89.4 per cent of his batting impact came after RR failed to complete the catch. In simple terms, almost the entire value of his innings arrived after the miss.

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That is why the moment stands above the rest of the chase. Rajasthan can look back at boundary balls, field placements, or execution under pressure. But those are secondary once this chance is isolated. The game was still alive for RR at 10.6. Once Rinku was given that life, KKR’s most valuable batter at that stage stayed at the crease.

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The monetary estimate reflects that. The safest way to value the dropped catch is to count only the batting value Rinku created after the chance. That avoids stretching into hypothetical endings or speculative alternate scorecards. It values only the contribution RR kept alive by failing to hold the catch.

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On that basis, the cost was ₹95.9 lakh.

By our method, only the batting value Rinku Singh created after the dropped chance was counted. He was dropped on 8 at 10.6, and from that point until the end of the innings, he generated 68.28 batting impact points. In our method for this match, each impact point was valued at roughly ₹1.4046 lakh. Multiplying those two gives a post-drop batting value of about ₹95.9 lakh, which is the monetary cost assigned to the missed catch.

By the end, KKR had their first win of the season. Rajasthan were left with a defeat that can be traced back to one chance in the 11th over, one batter on 8, and one moment that cost nearly ₹96 lakh.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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