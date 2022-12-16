‘Inspired by Lara, Pujara can Bazball…’: Twitter erupts after India No.3 blasts his fastest Test hundred

Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his fastest Test century in the 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh on Friday. The right-handed batter who is known for his gritty but slow strike rates, scored 102 off 130 balls with 13 fours in his knock. He stitched a 113-run partnership with Shubman Gill who got out after scoring 110 off 152 balls. The duo helped Team India gain a considerable lead over the hosts and India declared at 258/2 with a 513-run target for Bangladesh.

With England's 'Bazball' approach under coach Brendon McCullum yielding good results, there has been lot of uproar over Team India's traditional and timid mindset in Tests. Ahead of the first Test match, stand-in skipper KL Rahul had informed media about a change in approach for the team in Tests. He had divulged India's intentions of playing aggressive cricket in the series. So Pujara's quickfire century on Friday, has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Fans and cricket experts opined on Pujara's innings on Twitter.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer lauded Pujara's knock with a poetic stanza of sorts on social media.

"Yaara o yaara! Inspired by Lara!! , Pujara can Bazball! Bazball can't Pujara !! #BANvIND," he posted on Twitter.

"The wait is over, a deserving hundred for the rock of Team India, Cheteshwar Pujara," wrote one Twitter user.

"Hundred by Cheteshwar Pujara - the 47 months long wait finally gets over.Missed out from the century in the first innings, but made sure to reach this time," tweeted another user.

"Cheteshwar Pujara scored a Test century after 1,443 days and 52 innings. It's also his fastest Test hundred (130 balls)," posted one fan.

"Cheteshwar Pujara every time a Test series against Australia is nearby. What a player," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh scored 42/0 in their second innings at stumps on Day three. Najmul Hossain Shanto was batting at 25 off 42 balls and Zakir Hasan was 17 off 30 balls.

