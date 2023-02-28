Insurance Shield T20 Cricket Tournament: HPCL snatch thrilling victory in Super

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Sports Club defeated CIPLA CC by 12 runs in the Super Over in a thrilling third round Group B Elite Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company played at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

CIPLA deciding to bat first amassed a total of 208/6. Chasing the challenging target, HPCL required three runs from the last ball of the innings for victory but managed to get only two to tie the scores after finishing at 208/4 from their stipulated 20 overs.

In the Super Over, HPCL smashed 22 runs from the one over with Raj Waghela making 13 runs from three balls and Bhargav Patil scoring nine from the three balls he faced. CIPLA were restricted to just 10 runs from the six balls and lost the match.

Brief scores: CIPLA CC 208 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Visharad Pagare 55, Suchit Delve 37, Akshay Patil 30, Bipin Waghela 23; Akash Mishra 2 for 29, Bhargav Patil 2 for 33) VS HPCL 208 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Anurag Singh 62*, Raj Waghela 52, Aniket Singh 36, Anurag Mishra 21). Result: Match tied. Super over: HPCL 22 for no loss beat CIPLA CC 10 for no loss.

Times of India 117 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Anirban Choudhary 36, Shekhar Kadam 25, Ankeet Gandhi 20; Himanshu Yadav 2 for 23, Santosh Bhatkar 2 for 24) lost to MTNL 118 for 5 wickets, 18.2 overs (Sanket S. 56, Santosh Bhatkar 22). Result: MTNL won by 5 wickets.

Bank of Maharashtra 131 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Soham Mali 57, Shubham Mane 28, Rohan Tambe 27) lost to Chowgules CC 133 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Aadesh Karangutkar 49; Shubham Mane 4 for 31, Chandan Gaud 2 for 21). Result: Chowgules CC won by 2 wickets.

Merck SC 110 all out, 19.5 overs (Prajeet Gotsure 28, Abhishek Srivastava 23; Jash Lalan 2 for 17, Kailas Babare 2 for 19, Atul More 2 for 23) lost to Mumbai Police Gymkhana 114 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Kailas Kolekar 30*; Shreyas Keskar 4 for 25, Rahul Sawant 3 for 12). Result: Mumbai Police Gymkhana won by 1 wicket.

Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League: The Oranje, Millat record 2-1 victories

The Oranje FC and Millat FC recorded identical 2-1 victories from their respective Elite Division matches of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Tuesday. The Oranje FC defeated PIFA Sports FC 2-1. Mohammad Sayyed and Kiran Gaddam scored a goal each for The Oranje, while PIFA Sports scored through Austin D’Souza.

Earlier, Millat FC riding on strikes from Bhavish Rao and Brijal Possa got the better of Sellebrity FC by a 2-1 margin. Brendan Peres scored Sellebrity’s lone goal.

Results – Elite Div: Silver Innings 2 (Sylvester D’Mello, Khushal Makwana) beat Mumbai Strikers Sports Club 1 (Rishabh Vishwakarma).

The Oranje FC 2 (Mohammad Sayyed, Kiran Gaddam) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 1 (Austin D’Souza).

Millat FC 2 (Bhavish Rao, Brijal Possa) beat Sellebrity FC 1 (Brendan Peres).

6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Kotwani, Qureshi score hard-fought victories

Hitesh Kotwani and Shakir Qureshi registered identical 3-2 victories in their respective best-of-5-frame third round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organised 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall.

Kotwani was twice in arrears (1-2 down) against Abhishek Soparkar, but recovered by winning the last two frames to carve out a satisfying 3-2 (14-40, 45-10, 0-37, 41-17 and 46-33) win. Kotwani’s best effort was a break of 34 in the second frame.

Qureshi was slow to get off the blocks in his clash with Vishal Yelve who pocketed the first two frames to enjoy a 2-0 lead. But, showing tremendous fighting spirit, Qureshi steadily, but gradually clawed his way back and won the remaining three frames to clinch a 3-2 (28-34, 6-32, 44-23, 38-4 and 43-23) verdict to march into the next round.

Meanwhile in a second round match, Sunil Shedge was in complete control in his outing against Shubham Wani and smoothly sailed to a 3-0 (28-16, 43-15 and 58-28) win. On the other hand, Sahil Karnani found the going tough against Parth Chavan, but managed to hold his nerves to record a hard-fought 3-2 (40-17, 11-26, 26-34, 61-2 and 39-17) victory.

Results

Round-3: Hitesh Kotwani bt Abhishek Soparkar 3-2 (14-40, 45(34)-10, 0-37, 41-17, 46-33); Shakir Qureshi bt Vishal Yelve 3-2 (28-34, 6-32, 44-23, 38-4, 43-23).

Round-2: Sahil Karnani bt Parth Chavan 3-2 (40-17, 11-26, 26-34, 61-2, 39-17); Mohammad Dhokadia bt Kaustubh Phatak 3-1 (38-9, 30-34, 21-11, 51-38); Nikhil Patel bt Sunil Jadhav 3-1 (19-29, 43-10, 63-22, 37-22); Sunil Shedge bt Shubham Wani 3-0 (28-16, 43-15, 58-28).

Round-1: Samir Karia bt Himanshu Badlani 3-1 (49-39, 29-17, 38-53, 39-9); Amit Thakkar bt Raza Sayed 3-2 (45-25, 22-42, 44-35, 16-44, 44-18); Jigar Shah bt Amit Mali 3-0 (46-12, 51-19, 41-6).

