Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Intra-Squad Simulation: Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav's half-centuries go in vain as Bhuvi XI's beats Dhawan XI
cricket

Intra-Squad Simulation: Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav's half-centuries go in vain as Bhuvi XI's beats Dhawan XI

Senior batsman Manish Pandey scored a half-century for Shikhar Dhawan XI while flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav smashed a quick-fire 50 odd for Bhuvneshwar Kumar XI in an intra-squad T20 simulation game at the SSC ground
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Manish Pandey (left) watches on as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fondly known as Bhuvi (right) bowls during India's intra-squad match. (BCCI/TWITTER)

Senior batsman Manish Pandey scored a half-century for Shikhar Dhawan XI while flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav smashed a quick-fire 50 odd for Bhuvneshwar Kumar XI in an intra-squad T20 simulation game at the SSC ground on Monday.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey told bcci.tv that the coaching staff was pleased with the "intensity" and the players ticked all the right boxes in humid conditions.

ALSO SEE| Dhawan-led India take part in intra-squad match in Colombo - In Pictures

Batting first, Dhawan XI put up 154 for four in 20 overs with Pandey scoring 63 off 45 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 30-odd, opening the innings.

Opposition skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler with figures of 2/23 in 4 overs.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal added 60 runs in quick time to set up the chase and Surya's 50-odd helped them achieve the target within 17 overs.

Mhambrey said since the target was easily achieved by the side batting second, "we decided we will revise the target and gave them a situation where they had to score 40 odd runs in four overs to win the match. We wanted to push them and get the best out of situation."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shikhar dhawan bhuvneshwar kumar team india
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP