Home / Cricket / 'Invited many cricketers, but not everyone came': Ex-Pakistan pacer remembers when Sourav Ganguly attended his wedding
cricket

'Invited many cricketers, but not everyone came': Ex-Pakistan pacer remembers when Sourav Ganguly attended his wedding

Sourav Ganguly had taken the time out from his busy schedule and attended the wedding of a former Pakistan fast bowler, whereas many of the cricketers he had invited did not turn up.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly attended a former Pakistan fast bowler's wedding while many other cricketers did not come. (Getty Images)

Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat recently narrated a story when former India skipper Sourav Ganguly attended his wedding despite being busy. Arafat might not be a big name in international cricket but he is a respected player in county cricket after turning out for sides like Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, and Somerset. Arafat, 39, also played 3 Tests, 11 ODIs, and 13 T20Is in his career for Pakistan.

Arafat revealed that he had invited many cricketers to his wedding but everyone could not come. However, despite being busy the BCCI boss attending Arafat’s wedding.

"Sourav Ganguly is also very humble. I don't think many fans would know it, but he even attended my wedding. I had invited many cricketers, but not everyone came. I had requested Sourav and he came. I think he was a little busy that time. Still, he attended my wedding ceremony," Yasir Arafat said on the Sports Yaari YouTube Channel.

Arafat also recalled the story when he received an offer from Shah Rukh Khan to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. "I missed the first edition of IPL. Before the second edition, Kolkata Knight Riders sent a special scout for me to England. He was advised to observe my performances.

"That scout met me and told me that Shah Rukh Khan had been closely following my stats. I did not believe the scout and thought someone was pulling a prank on me. He gave me his card, but I never responded," Arafat said.

"Then, I got a call from India and they asked why I did not reach out. After realizing it was not a prank, I learned that KKR was set to offer a three-year contract to me. Shah Rukh Khan called me the next day and said 'Welcome on board, I want you to play for my team.' So, he came to London and offered me the contract."

Topics
sourav ganguly
