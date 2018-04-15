IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings bowl, Kings XI Punjab include Chris Gayle

Chennai Super Kings chose to bowl at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. MS Dhoni’s side, having chases successfully this season, played to their strengths as CSK aim to be third time lucky. ALSO SEE: LIVE SCORE | LIVE UPDATES

Even before the match, Chennai Super Kings were dented by a calf injury to Suresh Raina while South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has gone back home following the sudden passing of his father. Ngidi’s pace and additional bounce might have troubled the Kings XI Punjab.

Chennai Super Kings added Murali Vijay in place of Raina, while Kings XI Punjab gave Chris Gayle and Barinder Sran a chance. KL Rahul has led the charge with flying starts. With Gayle at the other end, one can hope for fireworks. Mayank Agarwal, though his form looks dodgy, is likely to shift down the order.

Dhoni would like to see his team fire while Ashwin will be aiming to bounce back from their loss in Bangalore. Against RCB, Punjab batsmen faltered and didn’t put up enough on the board. CSK will hope for another belligerent knocks from Sam Billings and Dwayne Bravo.

It will surely be battle of dominance and also scoring a point for both Dhoni and Ashwin, both former teammates and now rivals. As a player for CSK, Ashwin will know the in and outs of CSK strategy but one can still expect Dhoni to spring a surprise.

Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, R Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Barinder Sran

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay.