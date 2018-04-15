IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, live cricket score, live updates

Chennai Super Kings will aim to maintain their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 when they take on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday. After opening their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, CSK pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. Get live cricket score and live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018, here. (RCB vs RR LIVE BLOG)

CSK have enough depth in their batting line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has surprised the batsmen with his deliveries and will once again try to exploit the home conditions. The hosts boast of a solid bowling line-up with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye.